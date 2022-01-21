Charted: Disappearing bank branches

Bank branch closures hit a record last year.

By the numbers: The number of net closures increased by 38% from 2020, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The big picture: Banks, which had been closing branches steadily for about a decade prior to the pandemic, hastened plans to consolidate locations as a way to cut costs during the health crisis.

Details: Wells Fargo topped the list with a net 267 closures.