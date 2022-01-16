DirecTV to remove conservative news network OANN

DirecTV, the satellite company jointly owned by AT&T and private equity giant TPG, will no longer distribute the far-right One America News Network after its current contract expires, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: It's a massive blow to OANN's business as the majority of its revenue comes from distribution contracts with AT&T.

Details: “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” said a DIRECTV spokesperson.

The programming is available today under the existing agreement between the two companies. It's unclear when that contract expires. Bloomberg first reported the news.

The big picture: Telecom providers have faced increased pressure from lawmakers to address the misinformation that's spread by TV networks they distribute.