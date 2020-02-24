59 mins ago - Technology

Tech experts say advances in digital technology will hurt democracy

Ina Fried

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Advances in digital technology are likely to erode trust and harm democracy around the world between now and 2030, according to a plurality of tech experts surveyed for a new Pew Research report.

Why it matters: Online misinformation is already causing a mix of actual harm and widespread fears, and advances like deepfakes are likely to intensify the challenges citizens face.

Details: Pew asked nearly 1,000 "technology innovators, developers, business and policy leaders, researchers, and activists" what they thought the impact of various tech advances would be on society over the next decade.

  • 49% said the use of technology will mostly weaken core aspects of democracy and democratic representation.
  • 33% said technology will mostly strengthen core aspects of democracy and democratic representation.
  • 18% said there will be no significant change in the next decade.

Yes, but: Even many of those who didn't expect to see democracy being eroded had concerns.

  • "In addition to the plurality view among these experts that democracy will be weakened, a large majority of the entire set of respondents — including both the pessimists and the optimists — voiced concerns they believe should be addressed to keep democracy vibrant," Pew said.

Jacob Knutson

Pelosi warns U.S. allies against working with China's Huawei

Nancy Pelosi, Feb. 16. Photo: Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday cautioned U.S. allies against allowing Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to develop their 5G networks, arguing at the Munich Security Conference that doing so is akin to “choosing autocracy over democracy," CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Pelosi's hawkish stance marks a rare area of agreement with the Trump administration, which believes Huawei is a national security threat because the Chinese government may be capable of accessing its equipment for espionage.

Ben Geman

The widening partisan divide on climate change

Reproduced from Pew Research Center U.S. Politics and Policy; Chart: Axios Visuals

The persistent partisan divide on climate change is getting wider, per a Pew Research Center survey.

The big picture: Since 2015, Democrats have become increasingly convinced (now at 78%) that climate change should be a top federal priority — while that same view among Republicans has remained relatively flat (now at 21%)

Dave Lawler

Sudan seeks to change its global image

Celebrations in Khartoum last December marking the one-year anniversary of the uprising. Photo: Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images

Sudan's transitional government has reached an agreement to compensate the families of victims of the 2000 U.S.S. Cole attack, which killed 17 sailors and injured 39, it said Thursday.

Why it matters: This is part of an effort to get off the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. Sudan previously harbored al-Qaeda, which carried out the attack. The designation carries restrictions on foreign assistance and financial transactions that have strangled Sudan's economy.

