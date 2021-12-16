Sign up for our daily briefing

Top Senate Dem "frustrated and disappointed" by Manchin

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told reporters on Thursday that he is "stunned" by Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) opposition to a one-year extension of the child tax credit included in the Build Back Better deal.

What he's saying: Durbin said he was "frustrated and disappointed" because it seems unlikely that the legislation will be headed to President Biden's desk soon. "We missed an opportunity, but I'm not giving up."

  • "I can tell you the level of emotion at our caucus about the child tax credit is very high," Durbin said. "We were so proud of what we've accomplished there and for this to come up as an issue toward the end was stunning."

Driving the new: Manchin said Wednesday that he is interested in including a 10-year extension of the child tax credit instead of for just one year, which would ultimately increase the cost of the bill.

  • However, the senator is seeking to keep the overall cost of the legislation under $1.75 trillion. A 10-year extension would cost more than $1.5 trillion alone, according to a Congressional Budget Office forecast.

The child tax credit is viewed in the Democratic caucus as an effective tool to cut child poverty in half, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

  • The American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year expanded the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child, but the expansion is due to expire this month.

Go deeper: Manchin seeks child tax credit "we can afford"

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden and Manchin deadlocked on length of BBB programs

Reporters trail Sen. Joe Manchin after the weekly Democrats caucus luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the Build Back Better agenda should be funded, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impasse all but guarantees the Senate will delay a vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year. It's also an indication Biden is willing to hold out for a bigger deal, as opposed to a faster one.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Harris: “I don’t think about” whether Biden will run in 2024

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she and President Biden have not spoken about re-election plans and she doesn't "think about it."

Driving the news: "We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven't completed our first year and we're in the middle of a pandemic," Harris said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow