Former Vice President and House member Dick Cheney criticized Republican leadership while visiting the Capitol on Thursday, the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: Though he initially supported former President Trump's reelection bid, Cheney has become a critic in recent years. His daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of the most vocal Trump critics in the GOP.

A letter written by all former Defense Secretaries last year urging current Defense officials to stay out of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election was his idea, according to one of the other signers.

What he's saying: Asked about the Republican leadership's reaction to Jan. 6, Cheney said that the leadership did not resemble "any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years."

Cheney served as a Republican House member from 1979 to 1989, including stints as the Republican conference chair and the Republican whip.

When asked about Republicans' treatment of his daughter, who was ousted as conference chair last year, he said, "My daughter can take care of herself.”

The former vice president said in a statement later Thursday that he is "deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”

Details: A former House member with lifetime floor privileges, he joined his daughter on the floor during a pro forma session of the House Thursday.

There were roughly 30 Democrats in the chamber. Cheney participated in the prayer, pledge and moment of silence in honor of Jan. 6. No other Republicans were present.

After leading the House in the moment of silence and adjourning the session, Pelosi chatted with the Cheneys.

Numerous House Democrats were lined up to shake hands with and talk to the former vice president.

Asked about the reception he received from members, Cheney said it was "great" to return to the Capitol. "They're doing a hell of a job, and I'm here to support it."

“The importance of January 6th as an historic event cannot be overstated. I was honored and proud to join my daughter on the House floor to recognize this anniversary, to commend the heroic actions of law enforcement that day, and to reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution.

— Dick Cheney