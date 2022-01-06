Sign up for our daily briefing

Dick Cheney says he's "deeply disappointed" in GOP leadership

Photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former Vice President and House member Dick Cheney criticized Republican leadership while visiting the Capitol on Thursday, the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Driving the news: Though he initially supported former President Trump's reelection bid, Cheney has become a critic in recent years. His daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is one of the most vocal Trump critics in the GOP.

  • A letter written by all former Defense Secretaries last year urging current Defense officials to stay out of President Trump's efforts to overturn the election was his idea, according to one of the other signers.

What he's saying: Asked about the Republican leadership's reaction to Jan. 6, Cheney said that the leadership did not resemble "any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years."

  • Cheney served as a Republican House member from 1979 to 1989, including stints as the Republican conference chair and the Republican whip.
  • When asked about Republicans' treatment of his daughter, who was ousted as conference chair last year, he said, "My daughter can take care of herself.”
  • The former vice president said in a statement later Thursday that he is "deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation.”

Details: A former House member with lifetime floor privileges, he joined his daughter on the floor during a pro forma session of the House Thursday.

  • There were roughly 30 Democrats in the chamber. Cheney participated in the prayer, pledge and moment of silence in honor of Jan. 6. No other Republicans were present.
  • After leading the House in the moment of silence and adjourning the session, Pelosi chatted with the Cheneys.
  • Numerous House Democrats were lined up to shake hands with and talk to the former vice president.
  • Asked about the reception he received from members, Cheney said it was "great" to return to the Capitol. "They're doing a hell of a job, and I'm here to support it."
“The importance of January 6th as an historic event cannot be overstated. I was honored and proud to join my daughter on the House floor to recognize this anniversary, to commend the heroic actions of law enforcement that day, and to reaffirm our dedication to the Constitution.
— Dick Cheney

Andrew Solender
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

How Trump’s endorsements are shaping a future GOP Congress

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Donald Trump is using the power of his endorsement not only to punish "disloyal" House Republicans but reward members of the chamber's most conservative Republican groups.

Why it matters: The former president's support for more than 20 incumbent re-election bids highlights his efforts to reshape the House Republican conference in his image, through midterms that could thrust the GOP back into power a year from now.

Shawna Chen
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

By the numbers: Jan. 6 one year later

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum via Getty Images

America's democratic institutions were rattled on Jan. 6, 2021, after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The insurrection had a lasting impact on the country and Congress. Here's a look at 10 numbers that show where things are a year out from that violent day.

Stef W. Kight
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The members of Congress talking about Jan. 6 the most

Democrats account for nine of the top 10 members of Congress who've most mentioned the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on social media and other public communications, according to data from Quorum provided to Axios.

Why it matters: A year ago, the Trump rally-turned-deadly-riot threatened the safety of senators and House members on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats have been most persistent in their criticism of the unprecedented event, according to the analysis.

