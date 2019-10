Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) formally endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

What she's saying: In her statement on Tuesday, Feinstein applauded Biden's gun reform policy, describing it as "one of the pillars of his campaign." She emphasized that she believes he can get real work done in a Congress "dominated by ideological polarization," per the Chronicle.