DHS asks for public input on preventing family separations at border

Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in November. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked the public for input on how to prevent separating families at the border, the agency announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy led to almost 4,000 children being separated from their parents from July 1, 2017, to Jan. 20, 2021. Many have been since been reunited with their families, but an estimated 1,443 children are still separated, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

The big picture: In February, President Biden established the Task Force on the Reunification of Families to help reunite families. The task force has reunited 63 families, bringing the total of reunited children to 2,234 — the other 2,171 were reunified through non-governmental organizations.

  • An additional 280 migrant children have been identified since September and are now in process of being reunified with their familiars.

Details: The request will publish in the Federal Register on Friday and comments will be accepted for 30 days.

  • The feedback "will be used to help develop recommendations to President Biden" on how to prevent separating families at the border.

What they're saying: “It is unconscionable to separate children from their parents as a means to deter migration,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, according to the press release.

  • "We have an obligation to reunite separated families and ensure this cruel practice never happens again,"Mayorkas added.

Rebecca Falconer
17 mins ago - Health

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to include those aged 16 and 17.

Why it matters: The move could expand access to the boosters at a time when there's increasing concern about the Omicron variant.

Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol staffer charged for bringing gun into House office building

The Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A congressional staffer was arrested and criminally charged after bringing a gun into a House office building Thursday morning, the Capitol Police said.

Why it matters: The brief incident prompted a security lockdown in the Longworth House Office Building at a time when the Capitol complex has been shaken by a series of violent attacks and threats.

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

First look: Anita Dunn advises Dems on economy message for '22

Signs from a President Biden event yesterday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Chase Castor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a midterm preview, top Democratic strategist Anita Dunn advises the party's House and Senate members to frame Republicans "as being against the economic interests of working Americans."

What she's saying: "Explicitly framing Republicans as opposing policies to lower costs does better than simply framing Republicans as the 'party of no,'" Dunn, White House senior adviser until August, writes in the memo.

