Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The Homeland Security Department has identified almost 280 migrant children since September who are now in the process of being reunited with their families, the leader of President Biden's family reunification task force said in two videos shared first with Axios.
What's happening: The task force in September established two websites, one in English and one in Spanish, for separated families to directly sign up for reunification. To date, 279 children have been identified through the websites and are on the path to reunification.
- The children are from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Brazil and Venezuela.
Catch up quick: The Trump administration in 2018 established its "zero-tolerance" policy with a goal to criminally prosecute 100% of immigrants caught illegally crossing the border. As a result, almost 4,000 children were separated from their parents between July 1, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021.
By the numbers: In its latest progress report released in October, the task force said that, as of Sept. 23, 1,727 children were still separated from their families. Subtracting those that have been identified through the task force websites, there are still 1,448 children separated from their families.
- A DHS spokesperson told Axios that, as of Monday, the task force has reunited 63 families. Bringing the total of reunited children to 2,234 — the other 2,171 were reunified through non-governmental organizations.
Details: In the videos, Michelle Brané, executive director of the family reunification task force, says that people can self-register on Together.gov or Juntos.gov to reunite with their families. If the task force finds them eligible, they will be contacted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) "to start the reunification process."
- The IOM will help individuals prepare and submit their applications for humanitarian parole, obtain necessary documents and facilitate travel into the U.S.
Of note: Families who are reunited and arrive in the U.S. are eligible for three years of humanitarian parole and work authorization. They have the option to renew that status once it expires.
What they're saying: "President Biden’s Interagency Task Force on the Reunification of Families has made significant and important progress towards family reunifications including establishing a working system for families to reunify in the United States," Brané said in a statement.
- "We encourage families who were separated under the prior administration’s 'zero-tolerance' policy and seeking reunification to self-identify and register through our official websites, Together.gov and Juntos.gov."
Between the lines: DHS is releasing the videos later on Monday, the same day that the Biden administration is restarting the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program, which forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico ahead of their immigration court hearings in the U.S.