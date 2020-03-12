48 mins ago - Health

DHS' cybersecurity agency to test remote capabilities amid coronavirus

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will send many of its employees home tomorrow as part of a stress test of its telework system, to be ready in case the coronavirus makes more work-from-home arrangements necessary in the coming weeks, the agency tells Axios.

The big picture: The Office of Personnel Management recently urged federal agencies to " immediately review' their telework policies, sign paperwork with employees laying out their duties, issue ­laptops and grant access to computer networks," according to the Washington Post.

CISA, part of the Department of Homeland Security, is a particularly interesting case given its role in protecting the nation against cyber attacks and the most significant risks to America's critical infrastructure.

  • Director Christopher Krebs ordered the March 13 test.
  • Employees will coordinate with managers to work remotely as appropriate. Some jobs the agency does, including dealing with classified information, may not be able to be handled remotely.
  • "This telework event will evaluate the current remote capabilities available if CISA-wide telework becomes necessary in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus," agency spokeswoman Sara Sendek said.

Why it matters: The agency-wide testing comes as the virus has officially been declared a pandemic, and organizations across the country prepare for weeks or months of working and schooling from home.

Details: The Trump administration has not yet issued a government-wide mandate, and it was not immediately clear which departments or agencies need to run tests, how long determining readiness will take, or how many functions can actually be carried out by employees trying to work from home versus the office.

Worth noting: More than 2 million people work for the federal government across America, according to 2018 figures from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

  • According to the Post, close to half the federal workforce was eligible to telework when Trump took office, but few have done so full time.

Rebecca Falconer

SEC first federal agency to ask staff to work remotely over coronavirus

The SEC building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Mark Wilson/Newsmakers

The Securities and Exchange Commission emailed employees at its headquarters in Washington, D.C., Monday asking them to work from home after a worker with respiratory symptoms was told they could potentially have the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The SEC is the first federal agency to take such action. It said it made the directive "effective immediately," which means people who work on the building's ninth floor must telework, out of "an abundance of caution," per the Washington Post, which first reported the news. "To the best of our knowledge, the employee remained asymptomatic during the employee’s time in the building," the SEC added.

Ina Fried

Twitter mandates all employees work from home

Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

After previously recommending all employees work from home, Twitter took things a step further on Wednesday, making telecommuting mandatory for nearly all employees.

Why it matters: It's another sign of just how seriously Big Tech companies are taking the coronavirus outbreak.

Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

