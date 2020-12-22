Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: DHS to issue China data security warning to U.S. businesses

Photo: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security is set to issue an advisory to U.S. businesses, warning them of data security risks associated with using communications equipment and services from China-linked companies.

The big picture: The advisory comes as the Trump administration makes a final push on China, highlighting the administration's emphasis on the risks posed by the close relationship between some Chinese companies and the Chinese government.

Details: The 15-page advisory was compiled by the Office of Trade and Economic Security, with input from several different U.S. agencies and offices, according to a senior administration official who spoke with Axios.

  • Its stated goal is to warn U.S. companies of the risk of Chinese government-sponsored data theft that can occur through U.S. business partnerships with Chinese companies, or through the use of their products and services.
  • It lays out China's legal environment, which requires Chinese companies and individuals to comply with government requests to hand over data and provide other assistance to law enforcement and security agencies, with little legal recourse.

The advisory specifically cautions U.S. businesses with regards to data centers owned or operated by Chinese firms, foreign data centers built with Chinese equipment, joint ventures with Chinese firms, software and mobile device applications, and fitness trackers and other wearables, according to a copy of the advisory reviewed by Axios.

  • It also recommends U.S. companies who do choose to engage with Chinese companies should reduce the amount of their data stored in China, take steps to protect proprietary information, scrutinize business relationships, and strengthen terms of service agreements.

What they're saying: “Practices that give the PRC government unauthorized access to sensitive data – both personal and proprietary – put the U.S. economy and businesses at direct risk for exploitation. We urge businesses to exercise caution before entering into any agreement with a PRC-linked firm," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf said in a statement.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Dec 21, 2020 - World

U.S. warns Chinese investments in Israeli tech industry could pose security threat

Netanyahu meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Rao Ainmin via Getty Images

The Trump administration is concerned Chinese investments in the Israeli tech industry could harm Israeli and U.S. national security, assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs David Schenker said Monday at a conference organized by the SIGNAL think tank, which focuses on Israeli-Chinese academic cooperation.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has previously raised concerns in private about Chinese involvement in Israel’s booming tech sector. This is likely the first time the administration has done so in public.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
13 hours ago - World

Chinese Communist Party think tank staffer offered to pay for sources

A screenshot of Aaron Shen's LinkedIn account before he deleted it. Image source: LinkedIn

A person on LinkedIn claiming to work for a think tank run by a high-ranking Chinese Communist Party department recently offered financial compensation for the names of my sources and for reports about the incoming Biden's administration's views on China.

Why it matters: It was a surprisingly clumsy attempt to gain insider information about the U.S. government's China policy, suggesting that amid a chill in U.S.-China relations and a global pandemic, it's gotten harder for people in Beijing to know what's happening in Washington.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden says our "darkest days" are ahead of us — What we know about the COVID-19 mutation in the U.K.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci, Azar and other top health officials publicly receive Moderna's COVID-19 vaccineBioNTech says it could produce vaccine for COVID-19 variant in 6 weeks if needed.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx says she will retire Congress passes massive coronavirus relief and government spending package.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Finally, some optimism about COVID.
  5. World: Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months — EU recommends member states lift blanket ban on travel from U.K. over new virus variant.
