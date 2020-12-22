Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. charges against Zoom executive highlight tech's China problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice charged a China-based Zoom executive with disrupting video meetings hosted by users outside China that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. The complaint reveals the now-terminated employee was sending the private data of some U.S.-based users directly to the Ministry of State Security (MSS), China's main civilian spy agency.

Why it matters: Researchers and U.S. government officials have warned that the Chinese government might require China-based employees of U.S. companies to hand over private company data to Beijing. The DOJ's charges indicate those fears are valid.

Details: Xinjiang Jin, also known as Julien Jin, officially served as Zoom's "primary liaison" with Chinese law enforcement and intelligence services, regularly responding to requests from Beijing "for information and to terminate video meetings" hosted on the company's video platform, according to the complaint.

  • Zoom abides by Chinese domestic law for users based in China, handing over information and suspending meetings deemed to be in violation of Chinese law, which can include meetings that discuss politically sensitive topics.
  • But Jin's communications with the MSS and other Chinese officials went beyond what Zoom had authorized, according to the complaint. Jin and others at Zoom (not identified by name in the Justice Department complaint) allegedly provided the Chinese government with information including IP addresses, names and email addresses of users located outside of China, and took actions that resulted in the suspension of service for some users, violating Zoom's terms of service.
  • While in close communication with MSS officials, Jin allegedly fabricated evidence to falsely accuse accounts that held Tiananmen memorials in May and June of this year of promoting terrorism and pornographic content and sent falsified images to Zoom executives, according to the complaint.

The big picture: This is precisely the scenario U.S. analysts and national security professionals have warned might happen to U.S. tech companies with operations in China. That's because China's laws mandate cooperation and coordination between Chinese firms and the Chinese government.

  • A 2015 national security law obligates individuals and companies to provide assistance to the government to "safeguard national security," and a 2017 law requires private-sector cooperation with China’s intelligence services.
  • This means Chinese law requires local employees to assist with government information and censorship — and to keep that assistance a secret upon request.

Put simply, if the MSS was sending these requests to Jin, a Chinese national on Chinese soil, he was required by law to comply and to keep his actions a secret.

  • The system worked as intended — except the Department of Justice decided to pursue what would become a groundbreaking case, using the U.S.' formidable counterintelligence resources to investigate and then press charges.

Zoom executives have long known their China operations carry a degree of risk. Zoom has more than 700 employees in China, many of them part of its research and development team.

  • In its January 2020 filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company stated its “high concentration of research and development personnel in China” could “expose us to market scrutiny regarding the integrity of our solution or data security features."
  • But despite this risk, Zoom’s official position as stated in its 2020 SEC filings was that its China operations presented a “strategic advantage” because it allowed the company to “invest more in increasing our product capabilities in an efficient manner.” Relocating its product development team outside of China would result in “higher operating expenses.”

What they're saying: "We support the U.S. Government’s commitment to protect American interests from foreign influence. As the DOJ notes, Zoom has been fully cooperating with them in this matter," a statement posted to Zoom's website read.

  • "We are dedicated to the free and open exchange of ideas. As the DOJ makes clear, every American company, including Zoom and our industry peers, faces challenges when doing business in China. We have taken actions to make our values clear."
  • Zoom also said it fired Jin and has placed several other employees on leave as it conducts its own internal investigation.

What to watch: While Zoom said earlier this year it would boost the number of U.S.-based members of its R&D team, Zoom has not indicated it will close its China-based R&D operations. Zoom declined to comment.

  • “If they don’t solve their fundamental problem of their engineering presence in China, all of the other adjacent steps they take are almost immaterial,” Jacob Helberg, now the co-chair of the China Strategy Initiative Working Group at the Brookings Institution, told Axios in June.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
22 hours ago - World

U.S. warns Chinese investments in Israeli tech industry could pose security threat

Netanyahu meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017. Photo: Xinhua/Rao Ainmin via Getty Images

The Trump administration is concerned Chinese investments in the Israeli tech industry could harm Israeli and U.S. national security, assistant secretary of state for Near East Affairs David Schenker said Monday at a conference organized by the SIGNAL think tank, which focuses on Israeli-Chinese academic cooperation.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has previously raised concerns in private about Chinese involvement in Israel’s booming tech sector. This is likely the first time the administration has done so in public.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top health officials publicly receive Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins publicly received Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's part of a broad government effort to televise top officials receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to bolster public confidence. Fauci, Azar and Collins are the first public figures to receive the Moderna vaccine, which was cleared for emergency use last week by the FDA.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps Miguel Cardona to lead Education Department

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Miguel Cardona, education commissioner in Connecticut, has accepted President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as secretary of the Department of Education, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Cardona will be responsible for leading a reopening of the country's schools, which Biden has pledged to do within his first 100 days as president if Congress helps with financial support.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow