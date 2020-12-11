Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Devin Nunes says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Rep. Devin Nunes. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told California radio station KMJNOW on Friday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The big picture: Nunes is an ardent defender of President Trump and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee. The California congressman is one of over two dozen House members to have contracted COVID-19, NPR reports.

Axios has reached out to Nunes' office for comment.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021 — AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in vaccine trials.
  3. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. States: Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions.
  5. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  6. World: Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Jonathan SwanSam Baker
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over coronavirus vaccine

Hahn at a Senate hearing Sept. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hinted to Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn on a phone call Friday that his job security might be in jeopardy as he pushed the FDA chief to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Why it matters: It's one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy joins 125 House Republicans in backing Texas lawsuit challenging election

McCarthy with Trump in 2017. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday joined 125 House Republicans in backing the Texas lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the millions of votes in four battleground states that President-elect Joe Biden won.

Why it matters: McCarthy was left off of the original filing on Thursday and would not answer questions about whether he supported the long-shot lawsuit, which has been dismissed by legal experts as doomed to fail. He is now the highest-ranking Republican in Congress to back the suit, which President Trump has called "the big one."

