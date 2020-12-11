Devin Nunes says he's tested positive for COVID-19

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Rep. Devin Nunes. Photo: Alex Edelman/Getty Images
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) told California radio station KMJNOW on Friday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus.
The big picture: Nunes is an ardent defender of President Trump and former chair of the House Intelligence Committee. The California congressman is one of over two dozen House members to have contracted COVID-19, NPR reports.
Axios has reached out to Nunes' office for comment.