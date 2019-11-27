Between the lines: Phil Arballo announced his congressional campaign in early June, and by the end of Q3 he'd raised over $380,000. Now, he's nearly matched that in just two weeks' time.

Since the public impeachment hearings began, his campaign has found fundraising success in email blasts specifically targeting Nunes for his role in the inquiry.

"During the hearings, he proved his willingness to lie for Donald Trump — and now it’s clear that he’ll do anything, even compromise the security of our elections, to keep his Dear Leader in power," one campaign email said.

"It's been good having Nunes in the spotlight," Arballo told Axios.

By the numbers: The campaign says they've received over 35,475 new supporters since the hearings started — people who aren't just donating but volunteering with the campaign.

Before the hearings started, they had 47,670 supporters on board.

Nunes had the closest race of his political career in the 2018 midterms when he eked out a win by just over 12,000 votes.

"We saw people here are ready for change and they're hungry for it," Arballo said.

Nunes has already spent at least eight times as much as what he spent in the lead-up to the 2018 election so far in his 2o20 bid.

