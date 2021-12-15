Sign up for our daily briefing

Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal civil rights charges

Law enforcement officials escorting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in September 2020. Photo: David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to federal civil rights charges, including the use of excessive force against George Floyd last year by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Why it matters: Chauvin previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which were issued by a federal grand jury in May.

  • Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death in April and was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison in June.
  • Chauvin also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old boy during an arrest in 2017, AP reports.

The big picture: The grand jury said Chauvin willfully violated Floyd's Constitutional right to be free from an unreasonable seizure and the use of unreasonable force by a police officer and by failing to aid Floyd, who needed medical assistance.

  • It said that former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng and Tou Thao, who were at the scene of Floyd's murder, also willfully deprived Floyd of his rights by not intervening to prevent the unreasonable seizure and for failing to provide aid.
  • The other three former officers still face a federal trial.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
39 mins ago - Science

Powerful storm brings damaging winds, record warmth, tornado risk

Map showing the extent of maximum wind gusts, with orange and red colors showing wind gusts at or above 60 mph, on Dec. 15. (Weatherbell.com)

An expansive and intensifying storm will bring an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the Lower 48 states on Wednesday, from 100 mph winds in the Denver metro area to record warmth and potential for tornadoes in Iowa.

Why it matters: The storm could set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soar into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds could knock out power to more than 100,000 people, and complicate cleanup efforts from the devastating weekend tornadoes in Central states.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben GemanAndrew FreedmanSophia Cai
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats try to flip the script on energy prices

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration and allied climate activists are hoping to transform today's relatively high energy costs from a political risk into an asset as they push for passage of sweeping climate legislation.

Driving the news: Axios got the first look at a new ad buy premiering in the D.C. media market today from the group Evergreen Action.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow