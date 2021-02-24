Sign up for our daily briefing

Denver looks at voting changes for 2023

Kendall Althans votes in the June primary election at a polling center in Denver. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The way you vote in Denver's 2023 municipal election will look different, Clerk and Recorder Paul López tells Axios.

What's on the table: Ranked-choice and approval voting, systems that election officials say would save the city $1 million and boost voter turnout.

  • The ranked-choice method, often called instant runoff, asks voters to rank candidates based on their preference. Three cities in Colorado currently use it.

Another consideration is moving the municipal election date.

  • A shift from May to April would widen the window between municipal and runoff elections, giving elections administrators more time to ensure a fair election.
  • Moving from May to November to coincide with statewide elections would save an estimated $2 million. An instant-runoff system would be needed, López says.

The impact: New voting methods could change the political game.

  • With ranked choice, "voters can support outsider candidates without worrying about wasting their ballots. And candidates can win only with support — or at least tolerance — from a majority of the electorate," the New York Times reports.
  • Yes, but: "Whiter, more-affluent voters were likelier than minority populations and the poor to rank multiple candidates instead of just their first choice," the Colorado Sun reports.

What's next: A virtual town hall tonight will explore what's in the works.

  • Denver's clerk has convened a Charter Review Committee to craft a proposal that’s expected to be voted on by the City Council by late August and, if approved, brought before voters this November.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver is a top destination for those leaving San Francisco

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It’s not your imagination, Denver — San Franciscans are flocking here.

Driving the news: U.S. Postal Service data analyzed by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Denver is second among out-of-state cities that Silicon Valley’s tech workers largely relocated to between March and November. The top one is Austin, Texas.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New ad campaign by Abrams' group takes aim at Georgia GOP voting plan

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Atlanta, Georgia in November. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stacey Abrams' voting rights group enacted a multimillion-dollar ad campaign Tuesday, calling out Republican bills it says are designed to suppress voting in Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported.

Why it matters: Republicans in battleground states like Georgia are "adding barriers to mail-in and early voting" — both of which helped President Biden win the state in November and assisted Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in taking the two Ga. seats that gave Democrats balance of power in the Senate, according to AP.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
John Frank, author of Denver
18 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver's pandemic crime spikes

Data: Denver Police; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic is generating its own type of crime wave in Denver.

The state of play: The majority of the 15 most common crimes in the city experienced increases in 2020 compared with the prior year, an Axios review of city data shows.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow