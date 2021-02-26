Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Denver right now, starting at $660K

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Denver right now, starting at $660K

703 S. Vine St. Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging

From a Platt Park bungalow asking $660K to an industrial loft in RiNo, these five listings caught our eye this week.

1325 S. Sherman St. — $660,000

Why we love it: Starting with the enclosed front porch (hello, perfect book/coffee/cocktail spot), this bungalow is loaded with charm.

  • Neighborhood: Platt Park
  • Realtor: Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team
  • Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 1,372 square feet
  • Notable features: Remodeled kitchen, cozy fireplace, gorgeous bathrooms, downstairs flex room.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team
Photo courtesy of listing agent Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team
3317 Blake St #102 — $799,900

Why we love it: This industrial-style loft in RiNo features exposed brick walls, a sculptural fireplace, and tons of space for entertaining.

  • Neighborhood: RiNo
  • Realtor: Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC
  • Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,457 square feet
  • Notable features: Walkable location, 24-foot ceilings, loft layout, custom stained birch panels, skylights, exposed brick.
Photo courtesy of Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC
Photo courtesy of Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC
960 S. York St. — $960,000

Why we love it: With its arched doorways, updated kitchen, enclosed front porch and a beautifully updated primary suite, this three-bed is giving me all the heart eyes.

  • Neighborhood: Washington Park
  • Realtor: Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver
  • Specs: 3 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,266 square feet
  • Notable features: Pergola-covered patio, curb appeal, beautiful kitchen, wallpaper accents, great finishes.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver
Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver
Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver
703 S. Vine St. — $1,385,000

Why we love it: The entire house is beautiful but the kitchen steals the show for me. I love the eat-in island, Carrera marble countertops, range hood and cabinetry.

  • Neighborhood: Washington Park
  • Realtor: Mary McCoin at Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate LLC
  • Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,744 square feet
  • Notable features: Carrera marble countertops, 1930s architectural details, Tudoresque-cottage, stylish laundry room, fenced-in/private yard.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging
Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging
Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Brianna Crane
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Denver

Church turned luxury Cherry Creek condo asks $3.7M

Courtesy of Jeff Hendley/Compass

The interior of this former church was converted into an expansive condo in 2008. Now it's on the market for $3,695,000.

Why it matters: This isn't the only church-turned-home in Denver. Scott Methodist Church was converted to condos in 1990, and just last week BusinessDen reported a 140-year-old Baker church will become townhomes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
27 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!