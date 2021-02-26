Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Denver right now, starting at $660K

From a Platt Park bungalow asking $660K to an industrial loft in RiNo, these five listings caught our eye this week.

Why we love it: Starting with the enclosed front porch (hello, perfect book/coffee/cocktail spot), this bungalow is loaded with charm.

Neighborhood: Platt Park

Platt Park Realtor: Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team

Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 1,372 square feet

2 beds, 1.75 baths, 1,372 square feet Notable features: Remodeled kitchen, cozy fireplace, gorgeous bathrooms, downstairs flex room.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team

Photo courtesy of listing agent Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team

Why we love it: This industrial-style loft in RiNo features exposed brick walls, a sculptural fireplace, and tons of space for entertaining.

Neighborhood: RiNo

RiNo Realtor: Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC

Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,457 square feet

2 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,457 square feet Notable features: Walkable location, 24-foot ceilings, loft layout, custom stained birch panels, skylights, exposed brick.

Photo courtesy of Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC

Photo courtesy of Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC

Why we love it: With its arched doorways, updated kitchen, enclosed front porch and a beautifully updated primary suite, this three-bed is giving me all the heart eyes.

Neighborhood: Washington Park

Washington Park Realtor: Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver

Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver Specs: 3 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,266 square feet

3 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,266 square feet Notable features: Pergola-covered patio, curb appeal, beautiful kitchen, wallpaper accents, great finishes.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver

Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver

Photo courtesy of listing agent Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver

Why we love it: The entire house is beautiful but the kitchen steals the show for me. I love the eat-in island, Carrera marble countertops, range hood and cabinetry.

Neighborhood: Washington Park

Washington Park Realtor: Mary McCoin at Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate LLC

Mary McCoin at Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate LLC Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,744 square feet

4 beds, 2 baths, 2,744 square feet Notable features: Carrera marble countertops, 1930s architectural details, Tudoresque-cottage, stylish laundry room, fenced-in/private yard.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging

Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging

Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging

