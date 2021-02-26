Hot homes: 4 homes for sale in Denver right now, starting at $660K

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
703 S. Vine St. Photo courtesy of listing agent Mary McCoin at Keller Williams, by Robert Luxon Imaging
From a Platt Park bungalow asking $660K to an industrial loft in RiNo, these five listings caught our eye this week.
1325 S. Sherman St. — $660,000
Why we love it: Starting with the enclosed front porch (hello, perfect book/coffee/cocktail spot), this bungalow is loaded with charm.
- Neighborhood: Platt Park
- Realtor: Tom Snyder at Snyder Realty Team
- Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 1,372 square feet
- Notable features: Remodeled kitchen, cozy fireplace, gorgeous bathrooms, downstairs flex room.
3317 Blake St #102 — $799,900
Why we love it: This industrial-style loft in RiNo features exposed brick walls, a sculptural fireplace, and tons of space for entertaining.
- Neighborhood: RiNo
- Realtor: Zach Otten at Keller Williams Realty Downtown LLC
- Specs: 2 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,457 square feet
- Notable features: Walkable location, 24-foot ceilings, loft layout, custom stained birch panels, skylights, exposed brick.
960 S. York St. — $960,000
Why we love it: With its arched doorways, updated kitchen, enclosed front porch and a beautifully updated primary suite, this three-bed is giving me all the heart eyes.
- Neighborhood: Washington Park
- Realtor: Lucy Rozansky Newill at Compass - Denver
- Specs: 3 beds, 1.75 baths, 2,266 square feet
- Notable features: Pergola-covered patio, curb appeal, beautiful kitchen, wallpaper accents, great finishes.
703 S. Vine St. — $1,385,000
Why we love it: The entire house is beautiful but the kitchen steals the show for me. I love the eat-in island, Carrera marble countertops, range hood and cabinetry.
- Neighborhood: Washington Park
- Realtor: Mary McCoin at Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate LLC
- Specs: 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,744 square feet
- Notable features: Carrera marble countertops, 1930s architectural details, Tudoresque-cottage, stylish laundry room, fenced-in/private yard.
Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Tips: brianna.crane@axios.com.
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.