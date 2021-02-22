What $500K gets you in Denver's real estate market

Sign up for our daily briefing
Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions
The average home close price in Denver was $550K in January, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.
Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $500K in different Denver neighborhoods.
2500 Walnut St., Apt. 212 — $500,000
RiNo — 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,250 square feet
- Features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, open layout, walkable location, iconic Benjamin Moore building.
- Days on the market: 43
- Price: $499,875 (first listed), $500,000 (sold)
- Listing agent: Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver
5066 Stuart St. — $485,150
Regis — 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,144 square feet
- Features: 1920s bungalow charm, exposed brick, hardwood floors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area.
- Days on the market: 33
- Price: $465,000 (first listed), $485,150 (sold)
- Listing agent: Erin Johnson at Keller Williams Realty Urban Elite
7025 E. 3rd Ave. — $496,500
Lowry Field — 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,096 square feet
- Features: Two-story townhouse, outdoor living space, remodeled in 2018, generous primary walk-in closet, walkable location, private backyard, yard maintained by HOA.
- Days on the market: 64
- Price: $495,000 (first listed), $496,500 (sold)
- Listing agent: Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions
Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow.
- Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.
This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.