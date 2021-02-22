What $500K gets you in Denver's real estate market

The average home close price in Denver was $550K in January, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $500K in different Denver neighborhoods.

RiNo — 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,250 square feet

Features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, open layout, walkable location, iconic Benjamin Moore building.

14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, open layout, walkable location, iconic Benjamin Moore building. Days on the market: 43

43 Price: $499,875 (first listed), $500,000 (sold)

$499,875 (first listed), $500,000 (sold) Listing agent: Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver

Regis — 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,144 square feet

Features: 1920s bungalow charm, exposed brick, hardwood floors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area.

1920s bungalow charm, exposed brick, hardwood floors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area. Days on the market: 33

33 Price: $465,000 (first listed), $485,150 (sold)

$465,000 (first listed), $485,150 (sold) Listing agent: Erin Johnson at Keller Williams Realty Urban Elite

Lowry Field — 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,096 square feet

Features: Two-story townhouse, outdoor living space, remodeled in 2018, generous primary walk-in closet, walkable location, private backyard, yard maintained by HOA.

Two-story townhouse, outdoor living space, remodeled in 2018, generous primary walk-in closet, walkable location, private backyard, yard maintained by HOA. Days on the market: 64

64 Price: $495,000 (first listed), $496,500 (sold)

$495,000 (first listed), $496,500 (sold) Listing agent: Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions

Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow.

Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

