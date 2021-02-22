Sign up for our daily briefing

What $500K gets you in Denver's real estate market

Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions

The average home close price in Denver was $550K in January, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point in the area's real estate market.

Here’s a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $500K in different Denver neighborhoods.

2500 Walnut St., Apt. 212 — $500,000

RiNo — 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,250 square feet

  • Features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, open layout, walkable location, iconic Benjamin Moore building.
  • Days on the market: 43
  • Price: $499,875 (first listed), $500,000 (sold)
  • Listing agent: Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver
Courtesy of Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver
Courtesy of Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver
Courtesy of Eric Sultan at Compass - Denver
5066 Stuart St. — $485,150

Regis — 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,144 square feet

  • Features: 1920s bungalow charm, exposed brick, hardwood floors, arched doorways, outdoor entertaining area.
  • Days on the market: 33
  • Price: $465,000 (first listed), $485,150 (sold)
  • Listing agent: Erin Johnson at Keller Williams Realty Urban Elite
Photo by/courtesy of Orbit Real Estate Media
Photo by/courtesy of Orbit Real Estate Media
Photo by/courtesy of Orbit Real Estate Media
7025 E. 3rd Ave. — $496,500

Lowry Field — 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,096 square feet

  • Features: Two-story townhouse, outdoor living space, remodeled in 2018, generous primary walk-in closet, walkable location, private backyard, yard maintained by HOA.
  • Days on the market: 64
  • Price: $495,000 (first listed), $496,500 (sold)
  • Listing agent: Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions
Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions
Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions
Courtesy of Michael Murray at Ascent Multifamily Solutions

Note: Days on the market is calculated from date listed and date sold as reported on Zillow.

  • Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Denver region? Email brianna.crane@axios.com.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

