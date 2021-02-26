Sign up for our daily briefing

Denver's struggle to reopen safely

John Frank, author of Denver
Data: Denver Public Health; Map: Sara Wise, Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Denver's current COVID-19 case count ticked slightly higher this week, delaying its move from level yellow to a less restrictive phase.

Why it matters: Mayor Michael Hancock's administration expected to meet the criteria to shift to level blue and increase capacity limits at restaurants, gyms and indoor events.

How it works: Under state protocols, Denver must keep cases below 100 per 100,000 residents for seven days to make the shift down, so the clock must restart. Jefferson Counties moved to level blue Thursday.

  • "It means an awful lot," Hancock told reporters. "[The goal is] ... continuing to improve the balance of safety and economic vibrancy of the city. So it's incredibly important that we get there."

The big picture: Current case counts are night and day compared to late November when the city moved to the stay-at-home order under level red, a new Axios data analysis shows.

By the numbers: Only one of the city's 78 neighborhoods (Auraria) showed a higher case count last week compared to the week of Nov. 15-21.

  • The analysis shows 19 neighborhoods — from Country Club and Cole to Montclair and Montbello — saw a 90% reduction or better.

The other side: Apprehension remains over whether reopening the city too quickly could backfire.

  • "Just because the state allows us to do something does not necessarily mean it is the right thing to do," Denver Councilwoman At-Large Robin Kniech said at a council committee meeting yesterday.
  • Her deepest concerns are rooted in ensuring schools stay open, businesses aren't left "yoyo-ing" and risking residents falling victim to another COVID spike.

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Axios
Updated Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of health care in the Rockies

On February 25, Axios Denver reporters Alayna Alvarez and John Frank hosted a virtual event on the future of health care in Denver, featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Denver Health chief medical officer Dr. Connie Savor Price.

Sen. Bennett discussed the critical need for more investment in public health infrastructure as well as shifting attitudes towards health care in the U.S.

  • On being prepared for the next public health emergency: "The United States was not well prepared to deal with this pandemic, and we won't be well prepared to deal with the next one unless we begin to invest in our public health infrastructure again."
  • On how the needle has moved on American health care: "I don't think there was as much support [during the Obama administration] as there is today for universal health care today. I think there's enormous support for universal health care."

Dr. Savor Price discussed the impact of the pandemic on health care professionals across the state, as well as what to anticipate in the coming months.

  • How health care professionals have adapted to the constraints of COVID-19: "Early on, we had to defer a lot of elective work and decrease our clinic capacity...so we had to get creative about how we get patients in. Many of us now are well versed and much more advanced in our capability to deliver medicine through either telephone or video conferencing."
  • How telemedicine is especially helpful with mental health treatment: "I think the next pandemic we're going to be dealing with is a mental health pandemic and we need to be really prepared to respond to that. That's one of the good things about telemedicine, is that is also a service that makes access to mental health services more readily available."

Axios Vice President Yolanda Brignoni hosted a View from the Top segment with Dr. Hala Sabry to discuss the founder of Physician Moms Group, an online community of 115,000 physicians who discuss the challenges of working in medicine.

  • On the long-term impact of Physician Moms Group: "Over the last six years, we grew from 20 girls to 115,000 people, basically starting a revolution in medicine of what it means to be a woman in medicine and also addressing really hard topics like burnout and the systemic oppression of health care, the institution on the doctors...it's definitely grown over the last six years, not only a number but also in our mission."

Thank you Facebook for sponsoring this event.

Axios
27 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

