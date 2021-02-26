Sign up for our daily briefing

What they're saying: The state of Denver's Black communities

Clockwise from top left: Leslie Herod, Wellington Webb, Halisi Vinson and Tay Anderson. Photos: AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images; Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images; Courtesy of Halisi Vinson; Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Black History Month ends this weekend, the first after a year marked by a national reckoning of racial injustice and a deadly pandemic that has disproportionately harmed Black communities across the country.

We asked four prominent leaders to reflect on the state of Denver's Black communities.

Wellington Webb, former Denver mayor:

  • "[It's] the same as it is all across the country. We survived a coup d'etat [on Jan. 6]. We're fighting for the soul of America. And we're fighting systemic racism."
  • "I have hope because of 400 years of struggle that have allowed us to continue to survive and am also inspired by the coalition of young people and races that have come together to fight."

Leslie Herod, Democratic state representative in Denver

  • "[It] is quickly evolving. We've made bold changes ... and people are using this momentum that was created this past year to make change not only through the political process, but also in their own places of work, their homes, their schools and our community."
  • "I know that change will continue."

Halisi Vinson, Colorado Democratic Party executive director:

  • "It feels a little bit ungrateful to complain about the state of Black America here in Denver when I compare it to other cities."
  • "We are hopeful because we see change — we see progress — but we are hesitant because we've seen this before, and it's hard to get heartbroken time after time."

Tay Anderson, Denver school board member:

  • "It wouldn't be right for me to [say], 'The state of Black Denver is strong,' because we've been ravaged by a pandemic. We have been in the streets chanting that our lives matter. And we are still trying to bring light to the injustices that are playing out in our community."
  • "We have a lot of work to do."

This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter



Axios
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: The future of health care in the Rockies

On February 25, Axios Denver reporters Alayna Alvarez and John Frank hosted a virtual event on the future of health care in Denver, featuring Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Denver Health chief medical officer Dr. Connie Savor Price.

Sen. Bennett discussed the critical need for more investment in public health infrastructure as well as shifting attitudes towards health care in the U.S.

  • On being prepared for the next public health emergency: "The United States was not well prepared to deal with this pandemic, and we won't be well prepared to deal with the next one unless we begin to invest in our public health infrastructure again."
  • On how the needle has moved on American health care: "I don't think there was as much support [during the Obama administration] as there is today for universal health care today. I think there's enormous support for universal health care."

Dr. Savor Price discussed the impact of the pandemic on health care professionals across the state, as well as what to anticipate in the coming months.

  • How health care professionals have adapted to the constraints of COVID-19: "Early on, we had to defer a lot of elective work and decrease our clinic capacity...so we had to get creative about how we get patients in. Many of us now are well versed and much more advanced in our capability to deliver medicine through either telephone or video conferencing."
  • How telemedicine is especially helpful with mental health treatment: "I think the next pandemic we're going to be dealing with is a mental health pandemic and we need to be really prepared to respond to that. That's one of the good things about telemedicine, is that is also a service that makes access to mental health services more readily available."

Axios Vice President Yolanda Brignoni hosted a View from the Top segment with Dr. Hala Sabry to discuss the founder of Physician Moms Group, an online community of 115,000 physicians who discuss the challenges of working in medicine.

  • On the long-term impact of Physician Moms Group: "Over the last six years, we grew from 20 girls to 115,000 people, basically starting a revolution in medicine of what it means to be a woman in medicine and also addressing really hard topics like burnout and the systemic oppression of health care, the institution on the doctors...it's definitely grown over the last six years, not only a number but also in our mission."

Thank you Facebook for sponsoring this event.

John Frank, author of Denver
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Denver

Colorado GOP doubles down on Trump's baseless "stolen election" claims

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photos: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle and Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Top leaders in the Colorado Republican Party are doubling down on the baseless idea that voter fraud cost former President Trump the 2020 election.

Why it matters: The Colorado GOP is embracing the same debunked claims of a stolen election that helped propel a mob of Trump supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.


Axios
27 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.