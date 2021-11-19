Dems, progressive groups outspend Republicans on Build Back Better ads

Democrats and progressive groups are trouncing Republicans and corporate America on Senate ads surrounding President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, according to data from Kantar/CMAG.

Why it matters: With the fate of the president’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate plan resting in the Senate, outside groups have flooded the airwaves to build — or undermine — political support for the package.

By the numbers: Democrats and affiliated groups have spent $54 million on cable, broadcast and radio ads since August.