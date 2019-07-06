Young Democrats and their older, battle-weary counterparts are at odds over hot-button progressive issues because they come from two political eras: before and after Ronald Reagan's election, WashPost's Ryan Grim writes.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are two old-world Democrats "shaped by their traumatic political coming-of-age during the breakup of the New Deal coalition," while Obama-era politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believe "Democratic attempts to moderate and compromise [with Republicans] have led to nothing but ruin."