Democrats sound alarm on mail-in votes

Democrats are calling a last-minute audible on mail-in voting after last night's Supreme Court ruling on Wisconsin.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Democrats and the Democratic secretary of state of Michigan are urging voters to return absentee ballots to election clerks’ offices or drop boxes. They are warning that the USPS may not be able to deliver ballots by the Election Day deadline.

Why it matters: Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was part of a 5-3 majority against allowing Wisconsin to count mail-in ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day (but were postmarked by Election Day).

  • All ballots must now be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
  • "Under the U.S. Constitution, the state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections," Kavanaugh wrote.

The big picture: More than 66 million people have already voted — roughly 2/3 by mail — putting "this year’s election on pace for a historic rate of participation not seen since the early 1900s," the WashPost reports.

Early voting as a share of the total 2016 vote, per the N.Y. Times:

  • Texas: 82%
  • North Carolina: 67%
  • Georgia: 66%
  • Florida: 63%
  • Arizona: 60%
  • Wisconsin: 45%
  • Michigan: 43%
  • Minnesota: 40%
  • Ohio: 39%
  • Pennsylvania: 28%

The bottom line: "[T]urnout has surged ... in cities and rural America, in battlegrounds ... and in unexpected places that have not had competitive races in years," WashPost reports.

  • "Election Day will feel substantially different from those in past years, with a smaller, more Republican turnout."

Stef W. KightRebecca Falconer
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rejects request to extend Wisconsin absentee ballot deadline

The Supreme Court in a 5-3 decision Monday rejected an effort by Wisconsin Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the state's deadline for counting absentee ballots to six days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

Why it matters: All ballots must now be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the presidential election.

Axios
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

The Senate voted 52-48 on Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She is expected to be sworn in within hours.

Why it matters: President Trump and Senate Republicans have succeeded in confirming a third conservative justice in just four years, tilting the balance of the Supreme Court firmly to the right for perhaps a generation.

Orion Rummler
Oct 26, 2020 - Technology

Twitter launches warnings on election misinformation and delays

Twitter will start pinning notices to the top of all U.S. Twitter users’ timelines warning that results in next week’s election may be delayed and that they may encounter misinformation on mail-in voting.

Why it matters: Delayed election results are expected across many states that are handling unprecedented amounts of absentee and mailed ballots, which President Trump has baselessly called "very dangerous" and "corrupt."

