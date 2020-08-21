1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats plan "chaos presidency" events around RNC

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will host daily events next week focused on different crises they say President Trump's "chaos has created or made worse," featuring high-profile Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: These events will serve as Democrats' counter-programming around the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday.

What we're hearing: The Biden campaign and the DNC are increasingly leaning into "chaos" as an argument against Trump.

  • Several speakers, including Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris used that word during their remarks at the Democrats' own convention this week.

Details: Democrats said they'll offer a video press briefing during each day of the RNC, anchored by specific themes and surrogates:

  • On Monday, Rep. Val Demings of Florida will talk about families in crisis dealing with everything from childcare to seniors and Social Security.
  • On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey are addressing the economy.
  • On Wednesday, Speaker Pelosi will talk about health care.
  • On Thursday, Pete Buttigieg will discuss challenges facing the country.

Between the lines: Democrats aren't looking to Biden to be the central voice of their counter-programming in the way that Trump was during the DNC, tweeting or doing cable news call-in interviews.

  • The DNC War Room, which acts as their Trump research department, will release digital and TV ads in battleground states focused on similar themes.

Rashaan Ayesh
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll watch Biden's DNC speech

President Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity he will be watching Joe Biden's acceptance speech as the Democratic nominee Thursday night and that there has been "tremendous hate" throughout the Democratic National Convention.

Why it matters: Trump tried to crash the DNC by calling into one of his favorite TV shows with a targeted message to geographical groups. The president focused on how a Biden presidency could impact the energy industry for a slew of states like Texas and Pennsylvania. He also reiterated that mail-in voting threatens election security — which contradicts the lengthy history and widespread use of the practice.

Alayna Treene
Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Trump ad accuses Biden of mainstreaming "radical" policies

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign is launching a new ad as Joe Biden accepts the Democratic nomination, accusing him of embracing "radical left" policies for the country.

Why it matters: The 30-second ad, "Mainstream," aims to scare centrists and older Americans watching the Democratic National Convention who feel uneasy about figures to the left of Biden, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — both of whom were featured prominently at the convention this week.

Alexi McCammondHans Nichols
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic Convention organizers test new digital strategy ahead of Biden’s speech

Biden speaks at a coronavirus briefing in Wilmington, Del. Aug. 13. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic National Convention organizers are testing a more creative approach to online outreach around Joe Biden’s convention appearance, taking over four websites where the campaign has never advertised in an effort to draw more eyeballs to his speech tonight formally accepting his party's presidential nomination.

Driving the news: The team launched a six-figure digital campaign through which people visiting WebMD, FunnyOrDie, Patheos and GearPatrol online will see the Democratic nominee's face in ads instructing them to watch live at 9p ET.

