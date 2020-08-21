Democrats plan "chaos presidency" events around RNC

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will host daily events next week focused on different crises they say President Trump's "chaos has created or made worse," featuring high-profile Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Why it matters: These events will serve as Democrats' counter-programming around the Republican National Convention, which starts Monday.

What we're hearing: The Biden campaign and the DNC are increasingly leaning into "chaos" as an argument against Trump.

Several speakers, including Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris used that word during their remarks at the Democrats' own convention this week.

Details: Democrats said they'll offer a video press briefing during each day of the RNC, anchored by specific themes and surrogates:

On Monday, Rep. Val Demings of Florida will talk about families in crisis dealing with everything from childcare to seniors and Social Security.

Between the lines: Democrats aren't looking to Biden to be the central voice of their counter-programming in the way that Trump was during the DNC, tweeting or doing cable news call-in interviews.