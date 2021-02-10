Democrats want a $7.6 billion fund to help schools and libraries pay for students' distance learning costs as part of the latest COVID-19 relief package.

Why it matters: Despite some progress, an estimated 12 million students lack sufficient internet or the devices necessary to participate in virtual learning while schools are closed during the pandemic.

Details: Late Tuesday, House Energy & Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone announced the provision as part of the committee's legislative recommendations for the COVID budget reconciliation legislation.

The provision would establish a $7.6 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund for schools and libraries to pay for internet service, hotspots and other devices for students and teachers to use the internet at home.

The Federal Communications Commission would be tasked with implementing the fund.

What's next: E&C will mark up the recommendations Thursday.