As 2020 Democrats launch ads for Nevada, Bloomberg homes in on Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will release three nationwide TV ads on Tuesday morning that are laser-focused on one thing: beating President Trump, whom one ad describes as "the biggest bully of all."

The big picture: 2020 Democrats face their next electoral test on Saturday in Nevada, a state with a critical Hispanic constituency. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are releasing Spanish-language ads in the state, the New York Times and NBC News report.

Bloomberg's ads will play across 28 states, including Nevada and its Reno market to hit California voters near the area, campaign spokesperson Sabrina Singh told Axios.

There is no current end date for the ads, Singh said. The campaign declined to disclose their cost.

Background: Bloomberg's ad spending is overwhelmingly geared to tackle Super Tuesday, while his competitors are focused on early primary states.

Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Steyer and Bloomberg have released ads in South Carolina that feature clips of praise from Barack Obama, per the Times.

By the numbers: Bloomberg's campaign is outspending his top 2020 rivals on digital and network ad spending, pouring in about $310 million.

His campaign announced a plan earlier this month to double ad spending, which is expected to reach $600 million for TV and digital ads alone.

Go deeper: The cost of going after Bloomberg