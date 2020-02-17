31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

As 2020 Democrats launch ads for Nevada, Bloomberg homes in on Trump

Orion Rummler

Bloomberg rallies in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will release three nationwide TV ads on Tuesday morning that are laser-focused on one thing: beating President Trump, whom one ad describes as "the biggest bully of all."

The big picture: 2020 Democrats face their next electoral test on Saturday in Nevada, a state with a critical Hispanic constituency. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are releasing Spanish-language ads in the state, the New York Times and NBC News report.

  • Bloomberg's ads will play across 28 states, including Nevada and its Reno market to hit California voters near the area, campaign spokesperson Sabrina Singh told Axios.
  • There is no current end date for the ads, Singh said. The campaign declined to disclose their cost.

Background: Bloomberg's ad spending is overwhelmingly geared to tackle Super Tuesday, while his competitors are focused on early primary states.

  • Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Steyer and Bloomberg have released ads in South Carolina that feature clips of praise from Barack Obama, per the Times.

By the numbers: Bloomberg's campaign is outspending his top 2020 rivals on digital and network ad spending, pouring in about $310 million.

  • His campaign announced a plan earlier this month to double ad spending, which is expected to reach $600 million for TV and digital ads alone.

Go deeper: The cost of going after Bloomberg

Go deeper

Alexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Bloomberg's big bet on the power of money

Data: Advertising Analytics, FEC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Michael Bloomberg’s prolific spending aims to make him as legitimate and familiar as his rivals. It also confronts two realities: President Trump is out-raising all the other Democrats with ease, and the Democratic National Committee is anemic.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is betting that enough exposure — through a $300m+ ad campaign and a non-traditional run that looks past the early four states — will make him competitive in Super Tuesday, and make all Democrats stronger in the general election.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Mike AllenMargaret Talev

Mike Bloomberg copies Trump to beat Trump

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

To beat President Trump, Mike Bloomberg wants to be candidate Trump.

The state of play: Axios visited Bloomberg's new campaign HQ in Times Square yesterday, and we were struck by how much his 1,000+-person team is learning from — while trying to surpass — the Trump campaigns of 2016 and 2020.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Jan 23, 2020
Sara Fischer

2020 won't be the year digital election ads surpass TV

Data: Advertising Analytics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While some of the lower-spending 2020 Democrats are investing most of their dollars in digital ads, the biggest spenders — Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer — are overwhelmingly spending more on television ads as a percentage of their budgets.

Why it matters: Their ad spend stands in stark contrast to that of the Trump campaign, which is investing much more heavily in digital advertising, especially on Facebook.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020