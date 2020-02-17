As 2020 Democrats launch ads for Nevada, Bloomberg homes in on Trump
Bloomberg rallies in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will release three nationwide TV ads on Tuesday morning that are laser-focused on one thing: beating President Trump, whom one ad describes as "the biggest bully of all."
The big picture: 2020 Democrats face their next electoral test on Saturday in Nevada, a state with a critical Hispanic constituency. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar are releasing Spanish-language ads in the state, the New York Times and NBC News report.
- Bloomberg's ads will play across 28 states, including Nevada and its Reno market to hit California voters near the area, campaign spokesperson Sabrina Singh told Axios.
- There is no current end date for the ads, Singh said. The campaign declined to disclose their cost.
Background: Bloomberg's ad spending is overwhelmingly geared to tackle Super Tuesday, while his competitors are focused on early primary states.
- Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Steyer and Bloomberg have released ads in South Carolina that feature clips of praise from Barack Obama, per the Times.
By the numbers: Bloomberg's campaign is outspending his top 2020 rivals on digital and network ad spending, pouring in about $310 million.
- His campaign announced a plan earlier this month to double ad spending, which is expected to reach $600 million for TV and digital ads alone.
