Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Democrats tune out national news during Biden era

Sara Fischer
Expand chart
Reproduced from Gallup/Knight Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new poll from Gallup and the Knight Foundation finds that younger Democrats are driving a huge decline in national news consumption in the U.S.

Why it matters: It marks the first time since the study began in early 2018 that Democrats report having less interest in national news than Republicans and Independents.

Details: While respondents across the political spectrum all reported a decline in interest in national news over the past year, Democrats' interest has declined the most, with just 34% saying they paid a great deal of attention to national news in 2021, compared to 69% in November 2020.

  • The decline among Democrats ages 18-34 is staggering. Roughly a quarter (24%) said they paid a great deal of attention to national news in 2021, compared to 70% in November 2020. Those ages 35-54 also tuned out significantly.
  • Independents that lean Democrat are also paying less attention to national news than Independents that lean Republican, the survey found.

Be smart: Partisans generally tend to tune in more to national news when the opposing party is in office, according to Gallup.

  • But in this case, anxiety about the state of affairs during the Trump era, and specifically 2020, may have driven Democrats to consume an outsized amount of national news.
  • Similarly, news fatigue following the pandemic and a chaotic election year is forcing Republicans to tune out more than expected.
  • Instead of consuming more news during the Biden Administration, the data shows a marginal decline in interest in national news from Republicans.
  • Many right-wing outlets have seen traffic declines during Biden Administration, likely due to overall news fatigue, as Axios has previously reported.

The big picture: Overall, the study found that fewer Americans are paying attention to national news "than at any time since early 2018."

  • Last month, Axios reported that news engagement fell off a cliff in 2021, citing significant declines in viewership across digital, television and social media.
  • National news attention peaked in March 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, and again in November 2020, during the presidential election.

Yes, but: While interest in national news has declined significantly, the percentage of Americans who said they pay "a great deal" of attention to local or international news, has remained consistent year-over-year.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
25 mins ago - World

Germany halts Nord Stream 2 certification over Russia's actions

Photo: Sergei Guneyev/TASS via Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Tuesday that the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be halted after the Kremlin ordered troops into eastern Ukraine, saying that "the situation has fundamentally changed."

Why it matters: It's a stunning turn of events for the $10 billion, Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline, which Scholz had long resisted naming as a potential sanctions target if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
40 mins ago - World

What to watch for as Russia orders troops into eastern Ukraine

The darker area shows the rebel-held regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, that Putin recognized. Data: Mapbox/OSCE. Map: Will Chase/Axios

In a stunning, historically revisionist national address Monday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted that Ukraine has no right to be its own country — and that it's Moscow's duty to protect Russian speakers in Ukrainian territory from a supposed deadly threat posed by Kyiv.

Why it matters: Putin's formal recognition of two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine — followed swiftly by the deployment of Russian "peacekeepers" — was immediately condemned as a violation of the UN charter and a pretext to launch a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The unequal return to the office

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As companies reopen offices, who goes back and who stays home could determine the trajectory of workers' careers.

The big picture: Women and people of color are generally happier working from home and are likelier than their white male colleagues to want to continue teleworking, according to a new Harris Poll survey of professional workers across the U.S.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

