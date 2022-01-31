Sign up for our daily briefing

ACA enrollment soars, and faces a perilous fall

Axios

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Democrats are touting record Affordable Care Act enrollment, but a lot of those gains will be wiped away next year unless Congress takes action.

Why it matters: Millions of Americans have taken advantage of the enhanced ACA subsidies Congress passed into law last year, with many enrolling in health insurance for the first time. But under the status quo, that more generous coverage is going to expire at the end of 2022 — and people will be notified right before the midterm elections.

The big picture: When Democrats' coronavirus response bill last year expanded the amount of ACA premium subsidy assistance available to millions of low-income Americans, it also made more middle-income Americans eligible for premium help.

  • That led to a 21% spike in enrollment year over year, totaling 14.5 million. If you include other special ACA plans in New York and Minnesota, total enrollment is closer to 15.5 million people, according to marketplace tracker Charles Gaba.

State of play: An extension of the enhanced subsidies was included in Democrats' Build Back Better legislative package. But that's stalled in the Senate, and it's unclear which pieces — if any — will make it into law.

  • Unlike the other health care components of the package, the subsidy extension prohibits the loss of a benefit and, subsequently, higher costs for Americans. The other pieces were designed to provide new benefits or lower costs.
  • That makes inaction on the subsidies sting worse for enrollees — and a big political risk for Democrats.

Between the lines: This isn't exactly the taste Democrats want in voters' mouths as they head to the polls.

  • "Democrats would be facing all kinds of negative news about their signature domestic achievement of the last decade," said KFF's Larry Levitt. "President Biden has successfully reinvigorated the ACA, as he promised to do. But, that success will be sustained only if the extra premium help continues."

The bottom line: As Democrats try to salvage their reconciliation package, preserving the larger ACA subsidies is likely to be a top priority.

  • The subsidy extension "has a two-way motivation to pass," said Democratic strategist Chris Jennings.
  • "First, to avoid a significant increase in premiums and decrease in coverage," he said. "And second, to secure an affordability legacy and policy sustainability of the law for the Biden administration and the Democratic Congress."

Go deeper

Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

White House braces for bad Omicron jobs numbers

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Graphic: Axios Visuals

Job growth numbers may be about to turn negative for the first time since President Biden took office, and the White House is seeking to get ahead of potential negative headlines.

The big picture: Vast numbers of Americans missed work this month due to the Omicron variant, and that is likely to drag down January jobs numbers. But the White House believes these effects will be temporary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGill
2 hours ago - Technology

The next microchip crisis will be bigger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.

Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

The Omicron Olympics face the ultimate test

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Health experts are worried the Beijing Olympics face the perfect conditions for a COVID outbreak, due to the lightning-fast spread of Omicron, vaccines' weakened protection against the variant, and a mentality that the Games must go on in spite of the risks.

Why it matters: These Games boast a "closed-loop system" that has been called the strictest ever created for a global sporting event. But China's protocols seem more focused on keeping COVID from escaping the loop than protecting those inside it, critics say.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow