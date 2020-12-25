Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Democrats in Georgia runoff shatter quarterly Senate fundraising record

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia's U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff each raised more than $100 million in the last quarter of 2020, shattering fundraising records and eclipsing their Republican rivals in the race, new filings show, per the Federal Elections Commission and CNN.

Why it matters: The figures reflect the largest single-quarter totals by any candidate in U.S. Senate history, beating the $57 million South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison raised earlier this year during his failed bid for the Senate.

  • The large hauls reflect the intense national attention on Georgia's runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate.

By the numbers: Ossoff raised some $106.8 million between October 15 and December 16, while Warnock amassed $103 million.

  • Warnock's opponent, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), raised nearly $64 million, while Sen. David Perdue (R), who is running against Warnock, raised just over $68 million.

What to watch: Georgia's early voting starts with heavy turnout

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Health

The neediest holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Nine months of the coronavirus pandemic have left millions of Americans and small businesses struggling to survive. On this Christmas Day, they all deserve to be in our thoughts.

The big picture: Millions of Americans have lost their jobs. People who once volunteered at food banks are turning to them to feed their families. And millions of others could face homelessness when the CDC's moratorium on evictions expires on Dec. 31.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Black Santa, Latino Jesus: How holiday icons are changing in 2020

American Sprinter Carmelita Jeter poses with Mr. and Mrs. Black Santa at an annual Compton, Calif., Toy Giveaway in December 2017. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Black Santa, Native American Nativity scenes, and diverse-cast Christmas movies are becoming regular sights around the holidays as U.S. demographics transform.

Why it matters: Advertisers, shopping malls, and movie studios have finally embraced diverse holiday imagery during a national reckoning on race and as communities of color continue to claim Christmas as their own celebration.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
20 hours ago - Sports

Special report: The year in sports

The Milwaukee Bucks boycott their NBA playoff game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 26. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's been a year for sports unlike any other, and unlike we'll (hopefully) ever see again.

The big picture: While the outlook for sports during a pandemic looked grim at the outset, leagues got creative and found solutions. Fans adapted. Bubbles formed. Empty stadiums were filled with posterboards, stuffed animals and cardboard cutouts. Players adapted to a new world of isolation and cheerless games.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow