Democrats in Georgia runoff shatter quarterly Senate fundraising record

Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images
Georgia's U.S. Senate Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff each raised more than $100 million in the last quarter of 2020, shattering fundraising records and eclipsing their Republican rivals in the race, new filings show, per the Federal Elections Commission and CNN.
Why it matters: The figures reflect the largest single-quarter totals by any candidate in U.S. Senate history, beating the $57 million South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison raised earlier this year during his failed bid for the Senate.
- The large hauls reflect the intense national attention on Georgia's runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate.
By the numbers: Ossoff raised some $106.8 million between October 15 and December 16, while Warnock amassed $103 million.
- Warnock's opponent, incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), raised nearly $64 million, while Sen. David Perdue (R), who is running against Warnock, raised just over $68 million.
What to watch: Georgia's early voting starts with heavy turnout