Some Democrats are looking to a political outsider described as the "Dr. Fauci of Ohio" to replace Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate.

Why it matters: Amy Acton, former director of the Ohio Department of Health, gained a grassroots following last year when she briefed Ohioans about the state of the coronavirus. Her celebrity could help in a Republican state, and against potential GOP rivals such as Rep. Jim Jordan.

Driving the news: Portman, a Republican, announced Monday he will not run for a third term in 2022, citing "partisan gridlock."

There's early enthusiasm among Democrats to nominate a woman and to push Rep. Tim Ryan to instead run against Gov. Mike DeWine.

Connie Schultz, whose husband, Democrat Sherrod Brown, is the other senator from Ohio, called Acton "smart and tough," and tweeted Monday: "You can stop texting me only men's names for the Democratic candidate. Ohio may have other plans."

Background: Historically, open seats are more competitive, and both parties' primaries are expected to be crowded.

Acton quickly became an unlikely icon to Ohioans, praised for her poise and compassion during one of the most distressing times for the country.

Something she said at one of her daily public health updates — "I am not afraid; I am determined." — was emblazoned on T-shirts.

Fans launched a "Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club" on Facebook, and it's since attracted over 124,000 people — twice the size of Acton's hometown of Youngstown.

What they're saying: "Sometimes I feel I don't deserve all this attention I'm getting," Acton said last March.

She could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Her employer, the Columbus Foundation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cleveland.com, citing its own sources, reported Acton is "considering" a run.

Ohio is a challenging state for Democrats. Donald Trump won the state by about 8 points in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.