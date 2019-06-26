Democrats’ emoluments lawsuit against Trump can proceed, judge rules

A federal judge rejected Tuesday another attempt by President Trump's representatives to stop a lawsuit alleging the Trump Organization is in breach of the Constitution's restriction on emoluments — gifts and payments — from foreign governments.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan's decision enables the nearly 200 Democrats in Congress to continue with the suit requesting the court demand Trump no longer takes funds that may violate the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause. It represents the first time federal judges have considered such clauses concerning a sitting president.