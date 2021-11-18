Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Democrats are privately reaching out to Republicans to cinch a separate, bipartisan deal for paid family leave after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) crushed hopes of including it in President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending plan.
Why it matters: The end-around is part of a broader effort to provide paid time off from work to care for others, regardless of the method. Some Republicans sound amenable, depending on the timing.
- Senate Republicans plan to sit on the sidelines until Democrats concede it won’t be in the Build Back Better agenda the president is trying to pass through the partisan budget reconciliation process, aides tell Axios.
- Once that concession is made, the aides say, GOP senators will be more open to negotiations.
Biden's also signaled he'd support a separate effort.
- During a closed-door meeting with House members on Oct. 27, he promised he'd do his best to move it separately if it's not included in his Build Back Better package, a Democratic source told Axios.
What we're hearing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who's been leading paid leave negotiations in the Senate, and her staff have been talking generally with fellow senators and Republican staff to lay the groundwork for a potential bipartisan deal.
- Gillibrand told Axios she's had discussions with 10 Republican senators and hopes Manchin would support it.
- Her outreach has included conversations with Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), one aide told Axios.
- The process has been “slow, and in the nascent stages,” the aide said.
Between the lines: The talks hit a speed bump after it leaked that Gillibrand had given Meghan Markle the private cellphone numbers of senators in the hope the Duchess of Sussex could pressure them to act.
- Some members considered that a breach of protocol, leaving them skeptical about future negotiations, two of the aides said.
- They also have complained Gillibrand hasn't reached out to Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), who led a tax incentive program in 2017 that became the first-ever U.S. nationwide paid family leave policy.
Go deeper: Manchin has repeatedly made clear he has no interest in supporting a paid leave provision through the reconciliation process.
- The senator said he's open to a program structured like Social Security, in which everyone pays into it and then individuals use it as needed.
- He says that type of program can't be done through reconciliation, because it needs to be set up through a separate Treasury fund.
- Given Manchin effectively holds veto power over the BBB plan in the 50-50 Senate, that stance makes a potential bipartisan bill the only realistic option moving forward.
What they're saying: Republicans "are more interested in tax benefits and different frameworks, not exactly what [Manchin's] interested in, which is more of an earned benefit," Gillibrand told Axios.
- "I want to talk about what we can do now and what we can do together," she said.
What's next: Organizations like the Fairness Project are gearing up to take their fight to the state level.
- The groups plan to put paid leave on the ballot as a referendum question in dozens of states in 2022.