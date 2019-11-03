Democrats' impeachment trap

Our "Axios on HBO" interview with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, the chairman of the House Democratic caucus, shows the pitfalls that party leaders see for impeachment.

The big picture: They already think President Trump is obviously guilty, but know there could be a backlash if their members go out and dunk on him every night. So they have to act like they're just following the facts, when it's obvious where this is headed.