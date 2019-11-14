After leaked emails indicated White House senior adviser Stephen Miller shared white nationalist content to Breitbart, leading Democrats are calling for him to resign, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasion-Cortez (N.Y.) — who's started a petition.

Why it matters: Per Axios' Rashaan Ayesh, Miller plays a role in shaping the Trump administration's immigration policy, and the leak to Hatewatch, a branch of nonprofit the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), shows over 80% of some 900-plus emails Miller sent to former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh related to race or immigration in some manner.