Senate Democrats suspend debt ceiling through midterms

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Democrats on Monday voted 50-49 to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which will extend it beyond the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: This is the largest debt ceiling increase in recent history. The bill is now headed to the House, which will pass the measure a day before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Dec. 15 deadline to deal with the debt limit or risk a potential default.

  • The vote comes after House and Senate leaders cinched a deal with Republicans that created a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes.
  • This is also a huge victory for Democratic leaders, given most in the Capitol expected the process to be brutal and messy.

Sophia Cai
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic candidates focus on filibuster

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic Senate candidates across the board are campaigning on a message to reform the filibuster as they seek to increase their party's majority next year.

Why it matters: Candidates have traditionally run by telling voters what policies they'll enact in office. Now, they're highlighting the tool they want to use to pass such things as voting rights legislation, a minimum wage increase and abortion access safeguards.

Alexi McCammond
Dec 12, 2021 - Axios on HBO

Clyburn predicts Dems will “get around” filibuster on voting rights

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" he expects Senate Democrats will find a way to get around the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: Protecting and expanding voting rights was a major issue Joe Biden campaigned on, but Democrats haven't been able to enact any protections nearly a year into his presidency. Clyburn predicted Congress will combine various bills into one — though he couldn't say when.

Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

