Dems grapple with Clarence Thomas response
House Democrats are split over how to approach what they mostly agree is a clear conflict of interest for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Why it matters: Thomas has thus far resisted calls to recuse himself from election-related cases amid revelations about the activism of his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, before the Jan. 6 insurrection. One remedy would be impeachment — a long shot, as well as a rarity in the nation's history.
State of play: While progressive Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) are already talking about impeachment, party leaders are mostly hesitant or seeking further investigation.
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Axios it's "too early“ to discuss impeachment or other punishments as the matter is probed.
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, would only say Tuesday that potential conflicts are a "serious issue that needs to be explored."
But, but, but: Progressive Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said they've heard from "furious" constituents demanding accountability — specifically impeachment.
- Several House Democrats have also called on Thomas to resign.
- Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), in an interview with Politico, floated the idea of censuring him for voting on cases about the 2020 election.
The backstory: The Jan. 6 committee is considering requesting testimony from Ginni Thomas over exchanges with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she offered input on efforts to overturn the election.
- The House Judiciary Committee has been floated as a vehicle to probe what potential conflicts that created for Justice Thomas.
Go deeper: Twenty-two Democrats sent Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts a letter demanding answers on "potential conflicts," and calling for ethics reform.
- Reps. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who signed the letter, told Axios calls for further action are premature. “What we should do is investigate the situation and then take appropriate action,” Ross said.
- Huffman argued Thomas’ rulings on Jan. 6 cases already warrant action, saying, "I am surprised that anyone thinks asking him to recuse himself in the future is an adequate response, based on everything we know.”
Reality check: While impeachment is Congress' only tangible cudgel against judicial misconduct, it's an incredible reach that would require near-unanimous support from House Democrats and at least 17 Republican votes in the Senate.
- Only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached — more than 200 years ago — and he was acquitted by the Senate.
- "I think it's unlikely, but I think it should be considered," Schakowsky said.
- Huffman thinks his House Democratic colleagues, at least, will eventually coalesce. "They were slow to come around to impeachment the first time [with Donald Trump], and then it became something that they just couldn't deny," he said.