House Democrats are split over how to approach what they mostly agree is a clear conflict of interest for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Why it matters: Thomas has thus far resisted calls to recuse himself from election-related cases amid revelations about the activism of his wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, before the Jan. 6 insurrection. One remedy would be impeachment — a long shot, as well as a rarity in the nation's history.

State of play: While progressive Democrats like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) are already talking about impeachment, party leaders are mostly hesitant or seeking further investigation.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Axios it's "too early“ to discuss impeachment or other punishments as the matter is probed.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Democratic Caucus, would only say Tuesday that potential conflicts are a "serious issue that needs to be explored."

But, but, but: Progressive Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) said they've heard from "furious" constituents demanding accountability — specifically impeachment.

Several House Democrats have also called on Thomas to resign.

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), in an interview with Politico, floated the idea of censuring him for voting on cases about the 2020 election.

The backstory: The Jan. 6 committee is considering requesting testimony from Ginni Thomas over exchanges with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which she offered input on efforts to overturn the election.

The House Judiciary Committee has been floated as a vehicle to probe what potential conflicts that created for Justice Thomas.

Go deeper: Twenty-two Democrats sent Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts a letter demanding answers on "potential conflicts," and calling for ethics reform.

Reps. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) and Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who signed the letter, told Axios calls for further action are premature. “What we should do is investigate the situation and then take appropriate action,” Ross said.

Huffman argued Thomas’ rulings on Jan. 6 cases already warrant action, saying, "I am surprised that anyone thinks asking him to recuse himself in the future is an adequate response, based on everything we know.”

Reality check: While impeachment is Congress' only tangible cudgel against judicial misconduct, it's an incredible reach that would require near-unanimous support from House Democrats and at least 17 Republican votes in the Senate.