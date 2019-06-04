Democratic Whip Clyburn reverses: Trump impeachment not inevitable

Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C) told reporters Monday President Trump's impeachment is not inevitable, despite saying a day earlier such proceedings will happen "at some point."
What he's saying: "I’m probably farther away from impeachment than anybody in our caucus," the third-highest ranking House Democrat told reporters, according to Politico. "We will not get out in front of our committees. We’ll see what the committees come up with. I’ve said that forever."
The big picture: CNN's Jake Tapper asked the third-highest ranking House Democrat Sunday, "It sounds like you think that the president will be impeached or at least proceedings will begin in the House at some point, but just not right now." Clyburn replied, "That's exactly what I feel." But when Politico asked Clyburn if he thought impeachment proceedings were inevitable, he said, "No."
- "I don’t know why y’all pick up one line," Clyburn said, according to Roll Call. "I also said we must not get out in front of our committees, all in the same sentence."
