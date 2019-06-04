Democratic Whip Clyburn reverses: Trump impeachment not inevitable

Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C) told reporters Monday President Trump's impeachment is not inevitable, despite saying a day earlier such proceedings will happen "at some point."

What he's saying: "I’m probably farther away from impeachment than anybody in our caucus," the third-highest ranking House Democrat told reporters, according to Politico. "We will not get out in front of our committees. We’ll see what the committees come up with. I’ve said that forever."