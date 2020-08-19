1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Khzir Khan and Matthew Shepard's parents: Biden is America's "compassionate" choice

Americans across the 50 states and U.S. territories highlighted the country's diversity and individual identities during the Democratic National Convention's virtual roll call officially nominating Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee.

The state of play: Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim U.S. soldier killed in combat, represented Virginia in nominating Biden. He spoke at the DNC in 2016 and held the U.S. Constitution, asking if then-candidate Donald Trump had ever read it.

  • This time, Khan spoke of how his family was attacked after Trump "praised those racists" who killed counterprotester Heather Heyer at a white nationalist rally in "my beloved city, Charlottesville," referring to when the president said there were "very fine people on both sides" at the protest.
  • He accused Trump of "turning his back on a community that just wanted peace," but called Biden a "decent compassionate man," who "will bring the nation together." 

Judy and Dennis Shepard represented the Wyoming delegation for the roll call vote. They are the parents of Matthew Shepard, a university student who was beaten death for being gay in 1998.

"After our son’s death in Wyoming, Joe Biden helped pass the legislation to protect LGBTQ Americans from hate crimes. He understands more than most our grief over his death. We see in Joe so much of what made Matt's life special. Commitment to equality. Passion for social justice. And compassion for others."

Jamie Harrison, who is running for Senate against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), represented South Carolina.

Geraldine Waller represented Nebraska. Waller is a meatpacking plant employee, which have been among some of the hardest hit by the coronavirus.

  • Rhode Island state Rep. Joseph McNamara said "the calamari comeback state" casts its votes for Biden.
  • Alicia Andrews, the Chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, nominated Biden in Tulsa, where white mobs attacked black residents and their businesses in 1921.
  • Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), a former Democratic presidential candidate, nominated Biden in Ohio.
  • State Rep. Derrick Lente, a Native American, represented New Mexico in the roll call.
  • Scheena Iyande Tannis, a registered nurse and immigrant, represented New York state for the roll call.

Worth noting: A handful of those representing their state's delegation spoke in Spanish, including Rep. Veronica Escobar in Texas.

  • New York Times security guard Jacquelyn Brittany was the first person to officially nominate Biden.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Security guard from NYT endorsement video nominates Biden at convention

The security guard captured praising Joe Biden in a now-viral video from an episode of the New York Times' "The Weekly" last December became the first person to officially nominate Biden at the Democratic convention Tuesday night.

Driving the news: Jacquelyn Brittany met Biden for the first time when she escorted him up to his interview with the Times editorial board before they made their public endorsement of a 2020 presidential candidate. "I love you,” she told Biden. “I do. You’re like my favorite.”

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Axios
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden leads by 49 to 48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

