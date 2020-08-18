27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Security guard from NYT endorsement video to nominate Biden at convention

The security guard captured praising Joe Biden in a now-viral video from an episode of the New York Times' "The Weekly" last December will be the first person to officially nominate Biden at the Democratic convention tonight, according to the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Jacquelyn Brittany met Biden for the first time when she escorted him up to his interview with the Times editorial board before they made their public endorsement of a 2020 presidential candidate. "I love you,” she told Biden. “I do. You’re like my favorite.”

  • Biden didn't receive the Times endorsement, which went to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.
  • But he later dismissed the snub, saying, “I got something better. I got to meet Jacquelyn."

Why it matters: Nominating speeches typically go to elected officials, so it's groundbreaking to have someone like Jacquelyn fill that role.

  • She's a Black woman and a working-class American, representing the exact type of voter that helped resurrect Biden's campaign and propel him to the nomination.
  • She'll join Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) in delivering remarks ahead of the convention's roll call vote, according to the Post.

What they're saying: “He’s been through so much," she told the Post of Biden's personal loss. "And he doesn’t show it on the outside. He may feel it on the inside — and I’m that type of person."

  • “I never thought I would be in a position to do this,” she said of her role at the convention. “I never thought I was worthy enough to do this.”
  • “Once he came in, he was just genuinely, genuinely nice to people. We don’t get that from everybody,” she recalled of his time at the New York Times building.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Jonathan Swan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign ad attacks Biden's mental faculties

Trump campaign ad screenshot

President Trump's re-election campaign launched its most brutal ad of the 2020 election overnight, suggesting Joe Biden has experienced severe mental decline over the past four years.

Driving the news: The digital ad, "What happened to Joe Biden," is timed to overlap with the Democratic National Convention and launches the Trump campaign's four-day takeover of the YouTube masthead.

