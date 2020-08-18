The security guard captured praising Joe Biden in a now-viral video from an episode of the New York Times' "The Weekly" last December will be the first person to officially nominate Biden at the Democratic convention tonight, according to the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Jacquelyn Brittany met Biden for the first time when she escorted him up to his interview with the Times editorial board before they made their public endorsement of a 2020 presidential candidate. "I love you,” she told Biden. “I do. You’re like my favorite.”

Biden didn't receive the Times endorsement, which went to Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren.

But he later dismissed the snub, saying, “I got something better. I got to meet Jacquelyn."

Why it matters: Nominating speeches typically go to elected officials, so it's groundbreaking to have someone like Jacquelyn fill that role.

She's a Black woman and a working-class American, representing the exact type of voter that helped resurrect Biden's campaign and propel him to the nomination.

She'll join Sen. Christopher Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) in delivering remarks ahead of the convention's roll call vote, according to the Post.

What they're saying: “He’s been through so much," she told the Post of Biden's personal loss. "And he doesn’t show it on the outside. He may feel it on the inside — and I’m that type of person."