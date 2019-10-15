The health care issues voters want 2020 Democrats to focus on during tonight's debate

My favorite stat: A public option is much more popular than the Affordable Care Act, with 73% favoring the former and only 51% favoring the latter, Kaiser found. Medicare for All is also viewed favorably by 51% of the public.

Keep in mind that a public option was deemed too liberal to be included in the ACA before it passed in 2010.

The ACA is equally as popular as Medicare for All.

Don't think about this too long. Your mind may explode.

The survey was conducted Oct. 3 – 8 2019, among a nationally representative random digit dial telephone sample of 1,205 adults ages 18 and older, living in the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. The margin of sampling error including the design effect for the full sample is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Go deeper: Four health care questions for a better Democratic debate