In a group headlined by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, 17 Democrats will jointly deliver a single keynote address at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The illustrious speaking spot, which was famously given by little-known Senate candidate Barack Obama at the 2004 convention, is often awarded to rising stars within the party. Due to limited time for programming at the pared down convention, no member of the keynote lineup was given a solo speaking slot.

What they're saying: "The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment," Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

Details ... The speakers include: