Stacey Abrams among 17 Democrats giving joint keynote speech at convention

Barack Obama at 2004 DNC. Photo: Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images

In a group headlined by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, 17 Democrats will jointly deliver a single keynote address at the virtual Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The illustrious speaking spot, which was famously given by little-known Senate candidate Barack Obama at the 2004 convention, is often awarded to rising stars within the party. Due to limited time for programming at the pared down convention, no member of the keynote lineup was given a solo speaking slot.

What they're saying: "The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment," Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

Details ... The speakers include:

  • Stacey Abrams and Georgia state Rep. Sam Park
  • Texas Rep. Colin Allred and Texas state Rep. Victoria Neave
  • Pennsylvania Reps. Brendan Boyle and Conor Lamb, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta
  • South Carolina state Sen. Marlon Kimpson
  • Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela
  • Mayor Robert Garcia of Long Beach, Calif., and Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Ala.
  • New Hampshire state Rep. Denny Ruprecht
  • Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari
  • Michigan state Rep. Mari Manoogian
  • Portage County, Ohio Commissioner Kathleen Clyde
  • Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried
  • Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Trump campaign to flood the web with ads during Democratic convention

President Trump speaking in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Aug. 14. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign will launch a four-day digital advertising push during the Democratic National Convention, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: "It’s an attempt to be as digitally ubiquitous as possible during a nearly all-digital convention, and the Trump campaign will be tailoring its message to a direct attack on the Democratic platform as a far-left manifestation of a Republican’s worst fears," the Times writes.

Rashida Tlaib votes against Democratic Party platform and for Sanders

Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a March campaign event for Sen. Bernie Sanders in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Rashida Tlaib announced in a Twitter post Saturday night that she voted against the Democratic Party's 2020 platform and nominated for president Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.

Why it matters: Democratic activists are pressing the DNC and former Vice President Joe Biden to enact bold policies and transform the party into a political force they feel meets the political moment, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes. Tlaib said she voted no to the platform, which is expected to pass, because it doesn't include a plan for a single-payer health care system. "We need a platform that works to rid our society of oppression and greed," she added. "[T]his platform does not do enough."

USPS inspector general reviewing policy changes by chief Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb is reviewing recent policy changes and potential conflicts of interest involving Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, following a request from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other Democrats, CNN reports.

Why it matters: A growing number of lawmakers are sounding the alarm over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

