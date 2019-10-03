California Democratic megadonor Ed Buck was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges concerning 2 drug overdose deaths in his West Hollywood home and allegations that he gave methamphetamine to 3 other men.

The big picture: Buck was charged last month with maintaining a drug house after a third man overdosed in his apartment. He survived. Buck was charged days later over the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, NBC notes. An indictment first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles shows Buck now also faces charges over the death of Timothy Dean in January.