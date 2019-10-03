Stories

Democratic donor Ed Buck indicted in 2 fatal overdoses at his LA home

Prominent Democratic Party donor Ed Buck appears in court Thursday, September 19
Prominent Democratic Party donor Ed Buck appears in court on Sept. 19. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Democratic megadonor Ed Buck was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges concerning 2 drug overdose deaths in his West Hollywood home and allegations that he gave methamphetamine to 3 other men.

The big picture: Buck was charged last month with maintaining a drug house after a third man overdosed in his apartment. He survived. Buck was charged days later over the 2017 death of Gemmel Moore, NBC notes. An indictment first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles shows Buck now also faces charges over the death of Timothy Dean in January.

  • The deaths of the 2 African American men at Buck's apartment were previously ruled accidental. 50 civil rights groups and the Los Angeles LGBT Center urged police in January to investigate reports that Buck had a history of bringing gay black men to his apartment to allegedly inject them with crystal meth for sexual gratification.
  • His defense lawyer denies the allegations, the New York Times reports.

Background: Buck was a prominent LGBTQ activist in California. He's donated thousands of dollars to local Democrats, former President Obama, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and animal rights causes.

Read the indictment:

Drugs