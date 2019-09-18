Prominent California Democratic megadonor Ed Buck faces charges including maintaining a drug house after a third man overdosed in his West Hollywood home last week, the Los Angeles Times reports.
The big picture: LA detectives found a man dead inside his apartment for the second time in 2 years in January, per the New York Times. Prosecutors decided to file criminal charges against him Tuesday after a 37-year-old man overdosed in Buck's apartment on Sept. 11, Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a statement. The man survived.
- Buck is accused of injecting the man with methamphetamine at his apartment, the LA District Attorney's Office said. He was also charged with battery causing serious injury and administering methamphetamine.
- The deaths of the 2 African American men at Buck's apparent were ruled accidental, the LA Times reported.
- 50 civil rights organizations urged the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate reports that Buck had a history of bringing African American men to his apartment to allegedly inject them with crystal methamphetamine for sexual gratification, the LA Times reported in January.
- Buck is facing a lawsuit from the mother of Gemmel Moore, 26, who died inside Buck’s apartment on July 27, 2017, reports the Daily Beast.
Background: Buck, a one-time candidate for West Hollywood City Council, was well known in LGBTQ circles and has donated thousands of dollars to local Democrats, former President Obama, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and animal rights causes, BuzzFeed reports.
What's next: Buck is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $4 million, the LA District Attorney's Office said.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.