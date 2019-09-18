Prominent California Democratic megadonor Ed Buck faces charges including maintaining a drug house after a third man overdosed in his West Hollywood home last week, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: LA detectives found a man dead inside his apartment for the second time in 2 years in January, per the New York Times. Prosecutors decided to file criminal charges against him Tuesday after a 37-year-old man overdosed in Buck's apartment on Sept. 11, Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said in a statement. The man survived.