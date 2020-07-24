33 mins ago - Health

The demand for coronavirus tests is about to increase more

A man loads coronavirus test samples. Photo: Lauren A. Little/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Quest Diagnostics, one of the largest lab testing companies, expects demand for coronavirus tests will grow even more over the next two months as faculty and students return to college campuses, more workers return to offices, more patients visit their doctor, and more people use retail testing locations.

Why it matters: These variables could further strain testing capacity, which has already been stretched to the limit due to the rising number of coronavirus infections.

Driving the news: Universities, in particular, will require "a lot of testing required in the month of August," Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski said on an investor call Thursday.

  • However, he said the company expects turnaround times for test results will get back to "acceptable levels that we've had in the past."

Between the lines: Private labs are going to be under a lot of pressure to do more tests a lot quicker to help identify and stem the spread of the virus, and the past four months has shown there are weaknesses in the system.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 19, 2020 - Health

Colorado governor: "The national testing scene is a complete disgrace"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) blamed widespread delays in coronavirus test results on the national testing system, calling it "a complete disgrace" on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has often boasted about the U.S.' testing capabilities, but there have been widespread reports in recent weeks of backlogs that cause results to be delayed by up to two weeks — making it extremely difficult to contact trace and isolate patients.

Marisa Fernandez
Jul 22, 2020 - Health

Quest warns flu season will further hurt coronavirus testing

Quest Diagnostics' laboratory facility in Marlborough, Mass,, where they are making test kits for the coronavirus. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Coronavirus testing capacity could crumble under the combined demand of the pandemic and the fall flu season, Quest's executive vice president James Davis told the Financial Times.

Why it matters: Turnaround times for coronavirus tests are already at roughly a week. Labs only have the capacity to focus on people who are symptomatic, and that will get worse with the cold and the flu, Davis said.

Marisa Fernandez
Jul 21, 2020 - Health

CDC: Coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions

A medical worker wearing PPE administers a nasal swab test in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in 10 regions analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could be six to 24 times higher than the reported rates, according to data released by the agency Tuesday.

The big picture: The analysis, based on antibody tests, shows that many people who did not exhibit symptoms may have been unknowingly spreading the virus within their communities.

