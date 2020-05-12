1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The delivery economy's hiring surge

Out for delivery in Manhattan. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

As every sector sheds jobs, grocery chains and delivery companies are bucking the trend and hiring by the hundreds of thousands.

The big picture: While much of America stays home, a big portion of the jobs lost in the retail and restaurant sectors are being reallocated to the delivery economy.

  • An illuminating stat: Before the pandemic, there were very few searches for grocery positions on the jobs site ZipRecruiter. Since the start of the crisis, searches have spiked 22%, says Julia Pollak, a labor economist at ZipRecruiter.
  • Amazon has hired 175,000 new workers in recent weeks.
  • Instacart tells Axios that its network of personal shoppers — defined as individuals who have fulfilled an order in the last 30 days — has jumped from 200,000 when the crisis began to 500,000 today.
  • Walmart has hired nearly 200,000 people.

Postings for grocery and delivery workers haven't dwindled, Pollak says.

  • In fact, postings that include the terms "desperate need" or "urgent need" for candidates rose 15-fold between February and March, and then doubled again in April.

Yes, but: The quality of these jobs hasn't changed despite the demand. The pay being offered for jobs like delivery driver and grocery picker hasn't risen above pre-pandemic levels. And around 10% of the ZipRecruiter postings are explicitly for temporary gigs, compared to less than 2% before the crisis, Pollak says.

What to watch: It's likely that some of this temporary swelling in the grocery and delivery sectors will outlast the coronavirus as consumers' habits change.

  • Those who have turned into grocery delivery evangelists won't suddenly switch back to shopping in-person all the time.

The bottom line: "In the end, the companies that are supporting stay-at-home economies will probably need a workforce that is bigger than it was before the pandemic, but smaller than it gets to at the height of the pandemic," Jed Kolko, Indeed's chief economist, tells Axios.

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep Lago/AFP, Alfredo Estrella/ AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 4,254,302 — Total deaths: 291,334 — Total recoveries — 1,483,198Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,367,491 — Total deaths: 82,227 — Total recoveries — 230,287 — Total tested: 9,655,039Map.
  3. Business: The crisis exposes the ugly ways essential low-wage workers are treatedStudy projects over 100,000 small businesses are permanently closedMillions of temporary pandemic layoffs could become permanent.
  4. Federal government: Treasury Department reports a record federal monthly deficit of $737.9 billion for April.
  5. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. doesn't have adequate testing by the fall, and "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  6. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  7. World: Wuhan orders residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Afghan government resumes Taliban offensive after attack on maternity ward

An Afghan security personnel carries a newborn baby from a hospital, at the site of an attack in Kabul on May 12. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his forces to resume their offensive against the Taliban on Tuesday in the wake of two deadly attacks that killed a total of 40 people and two newborns, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: President Trump's deal with the Taliban — which Pentagon leaders acknowledged would not bring peace to the country — was meant as a precursor to a peace process between Kabul and the Taliban. The Taliban, which has denied responsibility for the attacks, called Ghani's announcement a "declaration of war."

"Disposable workers" doing essential jobs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Millions of Americans are risking their lives to feed us and bring meals, toiletries and new clothes to our doorsteps — but their pay, benefits and working conditions do not reflect the dangers they face at work.

Why it matters: People who stock grocery shelves and deliver packages never expected to be on the front lines of a national crisis, and now they're playing a vital, but undervalued, role. "These are viewed as essential jobs done by disposable workers," says John Logan, a U.S. labor historian at San Francisco State University.

