Federal government tops record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty

The federal government reached a record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion in April, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The big picture: April is traditionally a month of budget surpluses, with tax filings rolling in, but the coronavirus pandemic instead widened the gap last month. The previous record monthly deficit was $235 billion.

  • The Congressional Budget Office estimates that spending to ward off a recession amid COVID-19's fallout will carry the deficit for the fiscal year to $3.7 trillion.
  • The deficit for this year, which began Oct. 1, has already hit $1.48 trillion.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 4,238,703 — Total deaths: 290,269 — Total recoveries — 1,482,583Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 1,358,901 — Total deaths: 81,805 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  4. Public health: Fauci testifies there will "without a doubt" be more deaths from coronavirus if U.S. does not have adequate testing by the fall — Also warns of "really serious consequences" if states reopen too fast.
  5. Tech: Coronavirus puts new stresses on Facebook's content review systems.
  6. World: Wuhan orders all residents be tested for coronavirus — Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Wuhan, China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all its residents to be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days after six people became newly infected in a single neighborhood, China state media announced Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 289,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).

Supreme Court seeks a middle ground on release of Trump's taxes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After more than three hours of oral arguments Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to grant President Trump the sweeping total immunity he has asked for while fighting subpoenas for his taxes and other financial records.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court seems likely to raise the bar that both Congress and local prosecutors would have to meet before they can obtain Trump’s financial records — as the justices worried about exposing future presidents to fishing expeditions — and Congress may ultimately have a harder time meeting that standard.

