Federal government tops record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

Wuhan, China — the original epicenter of the coronavirus — has ordered all its residents to be tested for COVID-19 within 10 days after six people became newly infected in a single neighborhood, China state media announced Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 289,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).