Defense secretary on Russian invasion of Ukraine: "This could create a tragedy"

Ivana Saric

A Russian invasion of Ukraine "could create a tragedy...in terms of refugee flow and displaced people," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

What he's saying: Austin added that if Russia invades Ukraine, it is "highly likely" that the world could see Russian tanks rolling into Kyiv.

  • "You could see a significant amount of combat power move very quickly now to take Kyiv," he added.
  • "If he deploys that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within a civilian population."
  • "And so this could create a a tragedy, quite frankly, as in terms of refugee flow and displaced people," Austin added.

Of note: Austin told host Martha Raddatz that the possibility of invasion was "not a bluff" and that Russia had assembled the "kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion."

Emily PeckErica Pandey
Updated 43 mins ago - Economy & Business

2022: One of the hardest times to run a company

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

2022 is shaping up to be one of the hardest years ever to run a company — even harder than 2020, when the pandemic first hit, corporate leaders and analysts tell us.

Why it matters: Uncertainty, CEOs' dreaded nemesis, abounds. Supply chain snarls, lingering COVID disruptions, labor shortages, inflation, rising pay and soaring demands for new benefits and work flexibility are driving up costs and complexity.

Ivana Saric
3 hours ago - Technology

Trump social media app Truth Social to debut Monday

Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on Jan. 15 in Florence, Arizona. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Trump's new social media network, Truth Social, appears set to debut in the Apple App Store on Monday, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The network's launch would mark Trump's return to social media since he was permanently banned from Twitter, Facebook and Youtube following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Alison Snyder, author of Science
4 hours ago - Science

The science experiments to expect from SpaceX's Polaris Dawn

SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft above Earth in 2021. Credit: SpaceX

The next private SpaceX flight will conduct novel science experiments in space.

Why it matters: The research may help to answer key questions about how humans fare during long periods in space and how to protect them in a future where more people could spend more time off the Earth.

