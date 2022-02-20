Defense secretary on Russian invasion of Ukraine: "This could create a tragedy"

A Russian invasion of Ukraine "could create a tragedy...in terms of refugee flow and displaced people," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

What he's saying: Austin added that if Russia invades Ukraine, it is "highly likely" that the world could see Russian tanks rolling into Kyiv.

"You could see a significant amount of combat power move very quickly now to take Kyiv," he added.

"If he deploys that kind of combat power, it will certainly create enormous casualties within a civilian population."

"And so this could create a a tragedy, quite frankly, as in terms of refugee flow and displaced people," Austin added.

Of note: Austin told host Martha Raddatz that the possibility of invasion was "not a bluff" and that Russia had assembled the "kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion."