Defense secretary: Potential for Russian invasion "not a bluff"

Shawna Chen

The possibility of a Russian invasion into Ukraine is "not a bluff" and could happen "any day," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in an interview with ABC News' Martha Raddatz.

State of play: The Austin interview, which will air in full on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, follows President Biden's remarks earlier on Friday in which he said that he is "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that U.S. intelligence indicates he will target Kyiv — the capital and a city of 2.8 million people.

What he's saying: "I think he's assembled the right kind — the kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion," the defense secretary said.

  • "If they were redeploying to garrison, we wouldn't be seeing the kinds of things in terms of, not only combat power, but also logistical support, medical support, combat aviation that we've seen in the region," he added.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

🥇 Eileen Gu wins gold in freeski halfpipe for 3rd Beijing Olympics medal

🇳🇴 Sports betting is Norway's secret weapon in the Winter Olympics

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 14 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 9 mins ago - World

Canadian police arrest over 100 people in trucker protests

Police and a tow truck begin to clear demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2022

Ottawa police announced Friday it had arrested over 100 people involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests and has towed 21 vehicles.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he's "convinced" Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden said Friday that he is "convinced" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that U.S. intelligence indicates he will target Kyiv — the capital and a city of 2.8 million people.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are now certain that Russia is planning not just a small invasion to take territory in eastern Ukraine, but a large-scale attack that could topple the Ukrainian government and cause massive devastation across the country.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow