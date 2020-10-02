1 hour ago - Technology

Get ready for a flood of deepfakes, experts warn

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If social media platforms don't start dealing much more aggressively with altered audio and video, they risk seeing their platforms devolve into a sea of faked content, experts tell Axios.

Why it matters: The platforms are already struggling to deal with manipulated media, and the technology to create "deepfakes," which are fabricated media generated by machine-learning-based software, is improving rapidly.

The big picture: Experts have been sounding the alarm about the coming era of deepfakes for some time, but platforms have yet to craft a clear and unified game plan for thwarting them, beyond some internal policy updates. The threat comes as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and other platforms are already under fire for spreading misinformation globally around vital topics including COVID-19, elections and ethnic strife.

  • "We have to stop the line of, 'I don't want to be the arbiter of truth,'" UC Berkeley professor and deep fake expert Hany Farid said during an Axios virtual event. "It is nonsense." Farid notes that all those platforms already draw lines, such as prohibiting pornography, because they see allowing such content as bad for business.

Between the lines: The platforms have been slow to figure out which manipulated media should be taken down, which labeled and which left alone.

  • But the challenges will only grow over the next couple of years as the tools to create faked video and audio become both more powerful and easier to use, and as platforms hesitate to take drastic action against misinformation in the face of GOP claims that anti-conservative bias is built into Silicon Valley's content moderation practices.
  • "I think we've already lost precious time because of the politicization of this issue," said Nina Jankowicz, disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center.

Yes, but: Prohibiting all manipulated media is also tricky, given the everyday practice of editing video for wide distribution and the fact that videos are also often manipulated for satirical purposes.

Be smart: The mere existence of the technology also allows politicians to dismiss real unflattering footage as fake.

What's next: There are several technology solutions aimed at addressing the issue, including an effort to create authenticated content streams to verify that content hasn't been significantly altered from capture through processing and viewing.

Updated Sep 30, 2020 - Axios Events

Watch: Cleaning up misinformation online

On Wednesday, September 30, Axios' Ina Fried hosted a conversation featuring University of California, Berkeley professor Hany Farid and disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center Nina Jankowicz on the future of the media landscape — a place where bad actors have increasingly sought to exploit fears with fake or manipulative information.

Professor Hany Farid discussed risks posed by increasingly realistic computer synthesized images, its impact on global political systems and the responsibility of technology companies to address its social implications.

  • On the tipping point of 'deepfakes': "I think is the real risk of what is to come, which is once we enter a world where everything could be fake, well, then nothing has to be real."
  • On the responsibility of tech companies and social media platforms: "Algorithms are amplifying the most divisive, the most hateful, the most conspiratorial, the most outrageous, because that engages people and that maximizes profit."

Nina Jankowicz unpacked Russian disinformation online, comparing the differences between the 2016 American presidential campaign to today.

  • The goal of disinformation campaigns in democratic societies: "[In 2016] we saw Russia amplifying discord and discontent on both sides of the political spectrum. This isn't necessarily about one party or another...they're taking societal fissures and exploiting them and amplifying them to turn societies against one another and ultimately undermine the functioning of our democracies."
  • On how to make long term change: "We can't just continue playing whack-a-troll...We need to look at more systematic approaches to countering disinformation, including building up media and digital literacy campaigns not only for school aged children, but for the voting age population as well."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with Adobe Executive Vice President Dana Rao who discussed image attribution and how this can contribute to verifying images in an era of deepfakes.

  • "The basis of democracy is a shared understanding of facts...If we can't agree on what the facts are, we can't do anything about policies like climate change or addressing any of the real issues of our time. It's pretty easy to edit videos and images and create fiction from fact. The problem with images and video is people believe them."

