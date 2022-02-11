Sign up for our daily briefing

Debt management held steady in 2021 despite inflation

Hope King
Hope King, author of Closer
Expand chart
Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax; Note: Severely derogatory means any of the previous states combined with reports of a repossession, charge off to bad debt or foreclosure; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

High demand for high-ticket items that grew even costlier with inflation drove up U.S. household debt by $1 trillion last year. At the same time, debt management held steady.

Why it matters: The pandemic's lockdowns and government aid provided consumers a chance to pay down more of what they borrowed, and to even bolster their savings.

State of play: Roughly 94,000 people had a bankruptcy notation added to their credit reports during the last three months of last year, data from the New York Fed shows. 

  • That’s the lowest since 1999, when the data series began. 
  • The share of borrowers with a third-party collection account also reached a new historic low, while the average balance of those who had collections accounts fell sharply from $1,427 to $1,234.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Canadian judge grants order allowing removal of protesters blocking border bridge

Farmers block Highway 402 to protest against vaccine mandates near Sarnia, Ontario, on Feb. 10. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

A Canadian judge on Friday granted an injunction that gives law enforcement more power to remove vaccine mandate protesters from the Ambassador Bridge following a five-day blockade at the U.S.-Canada border, AP reports.

The latest: Truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of U.S.-Canada border crossings for days as part of the demonstration, cutting off key delivery routes. Factories facing a shortage of parts have been forced to stop production on both sides of the border, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Biden's Indo-Pacific strategy homes in on China's "sphere of influence"

President Biden at a virtual summit with China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Friday released its official Indo-Pacific strategy, which warns that there is only a narrow window of time remaining to prevent China from transforming the region into its own sphere of influence.

Why it matters: Biden is the third consecutive president to classify Asia as a top geostrategic priority, hoping to complete the "pivot to Asia" initiated under former President Obama.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - World

U.S. warns threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine is "immediate"

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Friday that all Americans in Ukraine should leave within the next 48 hours, warning that the risk of a Russian invasion is now "high" and "immediate."

Why it matters: Sullivan denied an explosive PBS report that the U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade, but said there is "a credible prospect that a Russian military action would take place even before the end of the Olympics."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow