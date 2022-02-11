Debt management held steady in 2021 despite inflation

High demand for high-ticket items that grew even costlier with inflation drove up U.S. household debt by $1 trillion last year. At the same time, debt management held steady.

Why it matters: The pandemic's lockdowns and government aid provided consumers a chance to pay down more of what they borrowed, and to even bolster their savings.

State of play: Roughly 94,000 people had a bankruptcy notation added to their credit reports during the last three months of last year, data from the New York Fed shows.