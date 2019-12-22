Debbie Dingell on Trump's rally comments: "There are lines you don't cross"

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) said on "Fox News Sunday" that she doesn't want President Trump to apologize for his comments about her late husband, former Rep. John Dingell, but hopes the episode will help "bring more civility back to our political environment."
"We have to learn in our country that you can disagree, agreeably. I understand that this impeachment was a very personal issue to him. But I think there are lines you don't cross. And I think he crossed a line there. I don't need an apology. I don't want an apology. I don't want a campaign to begin around that. What I do want is people to take a deep breath and think going forward that their words have consequences, that they can hurt, and how do we bring more civility back to our political environment."— Debbie Dingell
Context: Trump at a rally in Michigan last week mocked Debbie Dingell and suggested that her husband, the longest-serving member in the history of Congress, may be in hell.
- Trump did not apologize for the comment. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Fox News that "the president is a counter-puncher" and was "riffing" off the energy at his rally, which took place at the same time as the impeachment vote.
- The vice president's chief of staff Marc Short said on "Fox News Sunday" that the administration respects the Dingells' service, but pointed out that John Dingell "was not exactly a wallflower" and "made critical comments about the president."
